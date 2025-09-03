  • Outdoors Outdoors

Unlikely scene unfolds at wildlife rescue center as 2 animals form close bond: 'He probably got hit, then picked on'

It highlights the vital conservation work to protect wildlife at the local level.

by Michael Muir
It highlights the vital conservation work to protect wildlife at the local level.

Photo Credit: iStock

A pair of cygnets is on the road to recovery in a wildlife rescue center on Long Island. Though not directly related, the youngsters have a similar story and have formed a close bond. 

Dan's Papers reported that two mute swan cygnets were taken in by staff at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Long Island's Hampton Bays. Both were found with similar injuries on their necks, likely caused by other swans defending their territory. 

Rose Lynch, an animal care assistant at the center, explained the swan's story: "He probably got hit, then picked on. Other swans, especially during breeding season, are extremely physical. If they see a weak or unfamiliar swan, whether cygnet or adult, they'll attack."

As the name suggests, the mute swan is one of the quieter breeds; they don't honk, but they are capable of an array of sounds. Swans mate for life, form intense bonds, and are very protective of their young. They are not particularly afraid of people, and though attacks are rare, they are capable of inflicting serious injuries, per the BBC. 

Mute swans are not native to New York but were imported from Europe in the 19th century. Some escaped to form breeding pairs across the Northeast and beyond. 

Because of their aggression, size, and immense appetite, there are real concerns about their ecological impact on other waterfowl. After the controversial plan to eradicate the population by 2025 was shelved amid public outcry, the current policy is to allow them to remain in parks and controlled areas while restricting their overall impact. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

In some locations in New York, the swans are a beloved part of the community. In the village of Manlius, in Central New York, they've been around for over a century. 

The swans' recovery story highlights the vital conservation work to protect wildlife at the local level. Rescue centers tend to be at the forefront of natural disasters and oil spills, rehabilitating animals until they can be re-released into the wild. Supporting their work financially or through volunteering is an impactful action a person can take in their own community.

Which of these factors is your biggest obstacle to purchasing an EV?

Cost concerns 💸

Range concerns 🪫

Performance concerns 😓

Already switched 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x