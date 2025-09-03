Unlikely scene unfolds at wildlife rescue center as 2 animals form close bond: 'He probably got hit, then picked on'

A pair of cygnets is on the road to recovery in a wildlife rescue center on Long Island. Though not directly related, the youngsters have a similar story and have formed a close bond.

Dan's Papers reported that two mute swan cygnets were taken in by staff at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Long Island's Hampton Bays. Both were found with similar injuries on their necks, likely caused by other swans defending their territory.

Rose Lynch, an animal care assistant at the center, explained the swan's story: "He probably got hit, then picked on. Other swans, especially during breeding season, are extremely physical. If they see a weak or unfamiliar swan, whether cygnet or adult, they'll attack."

As the name suggests, the mute swan is one of the quieter breeds; they don't honk, but they are capable of an array of sounds. Swans mate for life, form intense bonds, and are very protective of their young. They are not particularly afraid of people, and though attacks are rare, they are capable of inflicting serious injuries, per the BBC.

Mute swans are not native to New York but were imported from Europe in the 19th century. Some escaped to form breeding pairs across the Northeast and beyond.

Because of their aggression, size, and immense appetite, there are real concerns about their ecological impact on other waterfowl. After the controversial plan to eradicate the population by 2025 was shelved amid public outcry, the current policy is to allow them to remain in parks and controlled areas while restricting their overall impact.

In some locations in New York, the swans are a beloved part of the community. In the village of Manlius, in Central New York, they've been around for over a century.

The swans' recovery story highlights the vital conservation work to protect wildlife at the local level. Rescue centers tend to be at the forefront of natural disasters and oil spills, rehabilitating animals until they can be re-released into the wild. Supporting their work financially or through volunteering is an impactful action a person can take in their own community.

