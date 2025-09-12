Wildlife rescuers respond after seal pup is found in heartbreaking situation: 'This is why we urge everyone to keep their distance'

A group of wildlife rescuers was able to save a weak and dehydrated seal pup after it washed up on the shore of Brighton, England.

The poor pup was found by British Divers Marine Life Rescue medics who were able to quickly care for the young male — named Fern by the team — according to a report by Need to Know.

Fern had been so weak and ill that he didn't even react when local children poked and prodded at him.

"This is why we urge everyone to keep their distance from seals on the beach," a spokesperson for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) said in a statement. "Getting too close can stress them out, cause harm, and put you at risk, too."

The team at RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre took in Fern and four other pups rescued that same day and worked to nurse them back to health. They were all found underweight, dehydrated, and suffering from swollen muzzles, according to the outlet.

Sadly, one of the pups didn't make it, but the other four were treated to regain their health and eventually return to the wild.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

The efforts of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue medics and RSPCA are important reminders of the positive impact humans can have on the environment. One of the key elements is the reminder for people not to interfere with a pup on the beach, regardless of its condition, and to call for help to ensure it receives proper care.

Until recently, seals had been on the rise in the U.K. after laws were put in place to protect them in the 1970s and '80s. Researchers recently reached out to the public, asking them to help with photo and video evidence of gray seals in particular to help identify the males' behavior during the decline.

The key is for humans to observe and report the wildlife and to work with trained individuals to protect the health and safety of the world around them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.