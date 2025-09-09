Wildlife rescuers respond after young otter is found in heartbreaking situation: 'She's doing really well'

For one young river otter, a single collision upended her entire life — until another group of humans stepped in to help.

A vehicle struck and killed the otter's family, leaving her as the sole survivor on the side of the road in southwest Washington, DailyFly reported. There, she became hypothermic and dehydrated. Things might have gone much worse for her if an employee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) hadn't discovered her before she could succumb to her injuries.

Incredible river otter rescue! On Wednesday, a USFWS employee in southwest Washington found a hypothermic and... Posted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday, August 15, 2025

Instead, the USFWS team transported the young otter to Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, where she was placed under anesthesia and given X-rays and bloodwork. Since she had no signs of major trauma, she was then transported to the Center Valley Animal Rescue in Quilcene to convalesce. According to DailyFly, she is eating and socializing normally, which gives the rescuers hope.

"She's doing really well," said USFWS veterinary medical officer Christine Parker-Graham. "I think her chances are pretty good for making it through rehab and release."

This otter is luckier than the millions of other animals that die each year after being struck by cars. In the U.S. alone, over 350 million vertebrate animals — and countless invertebrates — are killed by vehicles each year, per nonprofit organization Born Free USA. This includes endangered species, too. A study by the Federal Highway Administration found that there are 21 threatened or endangered species for which road accidents are a major threat.

When large numbers of animals are killed, the checks and balances of their ecosystem are thrown out of balance. This can lead to an entire host of issues, like sudden surges in prey populations, destructive plant growth, reduced pollination, and a weakened food web.

It's also harmful to humans, both directly and indirectly. According to the FHWA, crashes between cars and large animals, like deer, cost over $8 billion annually in property damage and associated costs.

Given that, it's always worthwhile to drive slowly and carefully, especially in areas prone to wildlife crossings and collisions. Many cities are also looking to invest in wildlife corridors, which create safe passages for wildlife to use to cross over busy highways.

And if you do see an animal suffering by the side of the road, taking action can save more lives than just one — from its future offspring to the other animals who depend on its existence. If you are able to do so, transport the animal safely to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator; if you aren't able to do so, contact your local USFWS branch or local wildlife rescue to coordinate its rescue.

