Wildlife rescue workers respond after young swan is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'Situations like these are a reminder'

Wildlife volunteers helped an animal in distress in Ireland recently, giving passersby a warning about leaving trash on the ground.

A passerby discovered a cygnet in distress as a fishing line was wrapped around the animal's head, according to The Southern Star. She immediately alerted Cork Wildlife Rescue, who sent experienced wildlife volunteers to track down the swan and rescue it.

After tracking down the bird, removing the fishing rod took less than 10 minutes. However, they revealed how harshly entangled it was within the swan.

"There was no resistance from the cygnet once it was caught and, luckily, we were able to detangle the fishing line from inside its mouth, down its throat, and around its neck and head without having to use a knife or scissors," the rescuer told the Star.

The volunteers explained that "situations like these are a reminder that wildlife and rivers are suffering from those who leave rubbish behind, and that includes fishermen who are careless with discarded fishing lines, hooks, and lures."

Reports from organizations such as The Eco Fairy explain that millions of animals are harmed or killed by litter each year. Animals can ingest litter, which could poison them, cause physical harm, and increase their susceptibility to diseases. Solent Plastics reported that an estimated 1 billion seabirds worldwide are killed by litter every year, and 260 different marine species are regularly trapped in plastic waste.

While the harm of litter most directly impacts animals, it also has profound effects on human health. Litter accounts for a large proportion of microplastics, which seep their way into our air, water, and food supply. Microplastics have been linked to cellular damage, cardiovascular disease, and even neurological impacts.

With the increase in animals suffering from litter, wildlife populations can decrease, wreaking havoc on ecosystems. This has further implications for human food supplies and the health of habitats.

If you see animals struggling with litter, it's important to immediately report it to wildlife rescue authorities. The rescue volunteers reminded people not to attempt a rescue operation on their own, as these situations can be dangerous and should be left to professionals.

