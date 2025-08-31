A heart-warming rescue mission by animal control officers in Gladstone, Missouri, serves as a reminder of how vital animal protection services are within communities.

In early August, the owl was spotted trapped in a soccer net. In a Facebook post put out by the Gladstone Animal Shelter, the animal control responded to the call along with police support.

"The owl was removed and sent on its way," the post explained. "How cool!"

Animal control has already had a busy start to their morning! ACO Cockerham was notified that there was an owl stuck in... Posted by Gladstone Animal Shelter on Friday, August 8, 2025

While statistics on how often animals get caught in sport nets within the United States are scant, the RSPCA in the U.K. reported that about 1,355 incidents of animals being caught happen per year. These animals include foxes, hedgehogs, and deer. The RSPCA explained that incidents like these are preventable by properly storing and disposing of netting after use.

Indeed, it's quite common for animals to suffer from human infrastructure. The Humane World for Animals wrote that 1 million large animals are killed each year on U.S. roads. It continued that "roughly one large animal every 26 seconds, and that's not counting smaller mammals and scavengers like birds who are struck."

While some infrastructure projects are working on preventing animal collisions, community services that support animals when they are faced with dangerous situations are essential. Statistics from the U.S. highlight that 6 to 8 million animals enter shelters each year, and a significant portion of these are helped by animal control officers through intake, rescue, and intervention in cases of neglect or cruelty.

Without animal support services, instances like the one faced by the owl can result in severe injuries or death for animals. This means a dramatic decrease in vital creatures that keep ecosystems healthy and sustainable.

Along with supporting animal services, bearing in mind preventative measures to help support animals, like being vigilant on roads with animal crossing or taking down unneeded netting when not in use, could go a long way.

Facebook commenters echoed the importance of these services throughout their community.

"They are amazing and kind," wrote one. "They worked tirelessly to get a squirrel out of my house."

Another said, "Thank you for saving the owl!"

