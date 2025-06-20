  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts turn to unlikely heroes in effort to save rare rhino species: 'They love the search'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: JAAN

Two Belgian Malinois dogs, Rico and Rimba, have been training in Indonesia's Ujung Kulon National Park to protect a small number of Javan rhinos, according to program partner the International Fund for Animal Welfare

The estimated 76 animals living in the park have been targeted by poachers, who have wiped them out of their historical range of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore.

There are only five rhino species left in the world, and the Javan is the most at risk.

Rico and Rimba are being trained by the Jakarta Animal Aid Network in response to reports of poaching. JAAN is also active in rehabilitating turtles, raptors, dolphins, and trained macaques.

So far the dogs can follow tracks that are an hour and a half old for a distance of nearly a mile. Eventually, they'll be able to follow four-hour-old tracks up to 1.2 miles. Until then, they're still helpful in patrols in nearby villages. 

With humane training, animals can prove to be vital allies in supporting the environment and healthy ecosystems. Such partnerships with Belgian Malinoises have helped stop the illegal trade of live animals, find invasive insects, and even clean up plastic pollution

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

While rhino poaching has decreased in India, Vietnam remains an active rhino horn trade hub. Traditional medicine has created significant ongoing demand for increasingly rare animal parts, including rhino horns and pangolin scales. Some institutional bodies are working to stem the flow

With strong habitat protection and enforcement supported by Rico and Rimba, the Javan rhino has a chance on the road to recovery. If recent footage showing the birth of a Javan rhino calf is any indication, the protections are yielding results. 

"For the dogs, it's a game," JAAN co-founder Femke den Haas said, per IFAW. "They love the search while they are rescuing and protecting one of the world's rarest species." 

