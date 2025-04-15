Customs officials make disturbing discovery during routine search: 'First major global seizure of its kind'

Five people have been arrested in connection to the alleged trafficking of thousands of pounds of pangolin scales in West Africa.

What's happening?

As the New Telegraph reported, Nigeria Customs Service apprehended five individuals who have been accused of smuggling 3,765 kilograms, or roughly 8,000 pounds, of pangolin scales.

The NCS, in partnership with the Wildlife Justice Commission, conducted two separate operations that led to the arrests in the Lekki region of Lagos State.

Customs area comptroller Michael Awe detailed the scope of the ongoing fight against animal trafficking.

"This operation followed a recent bust of a major trafficking network in Nigeria that resulted in the arrest of a Chinese national Zheng Chao Hong, also known as Zheng Gao Peng, in February 2025 by the joint efforts of the Customs Police Unit and WJC," Awe said.

"This seizure of 3,765 kg of pangolin scales marks the first major global seizure of its kind in 2025, highlighting both the persistent threat to pangolin species and the heightened vigilance of the NCS in dismantling these criminal networks."

Why is the illegal pangolin scale market important?

Pangolins are a vital component of their local ecosystems. The species is often credited with controlling insect populations, aerating soil through burrowing, and contributing to nutrient cycling. This can benefit biodiversity, the overall health of ecosystems, and ultimately the food chain.

According to the IUCN Red List, every species of pangolin is experiencing decreasing populations throughout the world. In fact, every pangolin species is classified as either vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered.

Over the last several decades, pangolins have faced concerns of overhunting, habitat loss, and trafficking. Pangolins have been subjected to animal trafficking due to the perceived value of their scales, which have been used in alternative medicine in some countries for centuries.

In traditional Chinese medicine, for example, pangolin scales are often used for purposes such as the promotion of lactation in women and swelling reduction in an effort to treat rheumatic arthritis. However, there has been no direct evidence to support claims of the effectiveness of the medicinal properties of pangolin scales.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

Regional anti-animal trafficking operations play an important role in the conservation of endangered and vulnerable species, such as the pangolin. Many wildlife organizations partner with local law enforcement offices to ensure more effective policies, and there is even now a safe haven to rehabilitate trafficked pangolins called the Pangolarium.

Even with operations aimed to put an end to animal trafficking, the volume of offenses continues to jeopardize animal populations throughout the world. According to an Interpol report, the black market for illegal wildlife products can be worth up to $20 billion per year.

While the seizure of 8,000 pounds of pangolin scales puts a dent in available illegal wildlife products, the work is ongoing. "Additionally, it raises the total amount of pangolin scales seized through the joint efforts of the NCS and WJC to over 25 tons since the start of the collaboration in 2021," said Awe.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.