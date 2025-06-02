Dogs uncover massive smuggling attempts at global airport checkpoint: 'These four-legged heroes help stop smuggling before it takes flight'

"So far, 10 investigation papers have been opened by authorities."

Two specially trained detection dogs are now safeguarding endangered species at Malaysia's busiest airport, sniffing out smuggled wildlife before illegal traders can transport them abroad, reported The Vibes.

The Belgian Malinois dogs, Van and Perry, help authorities detect concealed animals in passenger luggage.

Perhilitan, the country's department of wildlife protection and national parks, intercepted illegal wildlife valued at approximately 5.4 million Malaysian ringgits ($1.27 million) that smugglers attempted to transport through Kuala Lumpur International Airport during 27 months from early 2023 through this March.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad provided the canine team. The dogs were brought from the Netherlands and underwent specialized training to identify items protected under international conservation agreements.

"So far, 10 investigation papers have been opened by Perhilitan related to cases of wildlife smuggling through KLIA during the same period. On average, these wild animals are being smuggled to South Asia, Indonesia, and Vietnam," Perhilitan Director-General Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim told Harian Metro, via The Vibes.

You can appreciate these hard-working dogs for their role in protecting vulnerable creatures like baby siamangs, iguanas, birds, snakes, and turtles. Their work is especially important now, as attempted wildlife smuggling at KLIA has increased by 42% since 2023.

When flying internationally, you might be unaware of smugglers' methods. "Usually, these animals are put in plastic containers, packed in boxes, or wrapped with stickers before being checked in as luggage," Abdul Kadir explained to Harian Metro.

The dogs' efforts protect both individual animals and help preserve biodiversity. Illegal wildlife trade threatens vulnerable species, especially in ecologically diverse regions like Malaysia.

For people who care about conservation, these detection dogs are a compassionate approach to a challenging issue. They help authorities without creating delays for regular travelers.

Malaysia Airports Holdings added that the dogs "were trained to detect hidden wildlife in luggage, and these four-legged heroes help stop smuggling before it takes flight," The Vibes shared.

