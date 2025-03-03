International group points finger at one nation not doing its part on critical issue: 'Everyone should be sharing'

The nation's lack of cooperation is not being ignored.

Efforts to put an end to rhino horn trafficking are being foiled by one of the hotbed countries for the illegal practice: Vietnam. Fortunately, the nation's lack of cooperation is not being ignored; representatives were taken to task on the international stage in early February 2025, according to Mongabay. But will the increased scrutiny be enough to make a difference?

What's happening?

The Standing Committee of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) held its annual meeting in early February 2025. At the meeting, the topic of rhino horn trafficking was discussed, and an increasingly tired issue came to the fore.

For years now, pressure has been put on Vietnam to improve its enforcement measures and its reporting methods regarding rhino horn trafficking. This included sharing samples of seized horns with the South African Rhino DNA Indexing Systems (RhODIS).

"Ideally, everyone should be sharing samples of seized rhino horn with South Africa," Jo Shaw from the NGO Save the Rhino says.

Unfortunately, Vietnam is not necessarily the only nation that's slacking in its rhino-protecting duties. In fact, Taylor Tench of the Environmental Investigation Agency claims that most rhino horns are never shared with RhODIS.

Why is stopping rhino horn trafficking important?

Putting an end to rhino horn trafficking is a key component to protecting these beautiful endangered creatures. While there are other threats to the rhino population — like plastic pollution — poachers are by far the greatest.

A shocking 96% of African Black rhinos were poached between 1972 and 1996. This was largely done to satisfy consumer demand for rhino horns. Vietnam (along with China) was the largest market for the product, and that remains true even today.

Knowing this information, it's fairly clear why it's important not only to trace seized rhino horns but also for Vietnam to be an active participant in the practice.

What's being done to protect the rhinoceros?

It's heartbreaking to know that the rhinoceros is threatened largely by the greed and materialism of humans. However, there are other humans out there who may be the biggest reason the beautiful species survives.

Conservationists in Africa have been working to protect the critically endangered eastern black rhino. In July 2024, they were amazed and delighted to find a baby black rhino in the wild.

A trail camera provided Indonesian conservationists with an equally shocking discovery in August 2024. Footage revealed a critically endangered Javan rhino and its calf walking through Ujong Kulong National Park.

These amazing discoveries are the result of tireless conservation efforts. It's important to remember that while some people are willing to extinguish an entire species for profit, others dedicate their lives to ensuring that they survive.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







