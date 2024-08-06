Trail cameras capture encouraging footage of one of the rarest large mammal species in the world — and it comes with a surprise

A rare sighting on a trail camera has given conservationists hope that a critically endangered animal is still growing its herd.

In early March, a trail camera located in Ujung Kulon National Park in western Indonesia captured a rare female Javan rhinoceros and its calf. Native to the area, the Javan rhinoceros has been labeled as critically endangered by the World Wildlife Fund with only approximately 76 of the species alive.

Out of the five existing species of rhinos, Javan rhinos are considered to be the most threatened by extinction.

The beautiful animal is known for its gray coloring and loose folding skin, which almost looks like armor. It can also be characterized by a single horn that measures up to around 10 inches.

The Indonesia Ministry of Environment and Forestry announced the encouraging sighting of the endangered beast in an April news release, saying it was the result of tireless efforts to protect and support the rhinos.

"This is good news and proves that the Javan rhino, which only exists in Ujung Kulon, can develop well and sustainably," said Satyawan Pudyatmoko, director general of Natural Resources and Ecosystem Conservation, according to a translation from Google Translate.

In the footage, the mother rhino can be seen walking in front of the camera with her baby trailing behind. The young rhino flaps its ears before its mother backs up and the two trot back through the forest.

The baby rhino, which had never been seen before, was estimated to be three to five months old at the time, though its sex was unknown.

The sighting is encouraging for rhino conservationists, as it confirms the endangered species is still growing its herd in the park. Two other baby rhinos were spotted in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

These rare trail sightings show how vitally important it is to keep the habitat of these rhinos safe. Satyawan said the endangered animals are still facing threats from hunters, predators, diseases, and natural disasters. The latter includes extreme weather events, which are made more likely and more intense by human-caused pollution.

As a result, it is our job to continue to conserve these parks to protect the Javan rhino.

"For that, we and all parties who help in the Javan rhino conservation efforts must not be careless and always anticipate any threats that may occur," Satyawan said.

