Beachgoers caught off-guard as dog helps clean up shoreline: 'You know people messed up when…'

Plastic pollution in the ocean will take more than a few industrious dogs to clean up.

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A Redditor encountered an inspiring dog along the seashore and shared a video to r/AnimalsBeingBros

The video showed the dog picking up plastic waste lapping in the waves and depositing it in a nearby garbage bin. 

Dog picks up trash from the sea and puts it in the trash can
by inAnimalsBeingBros

Reddit commenters discussed the behavior of the Belgian Malinois breed. 

"We used to entertain our Mal mix as a puppy by bringing all her toys into the dining room," said one community member. "According to her, the toys belonged in the living room so she would take every toy back to the living room, one by one. It was one of her favorite games. This is essentially the same thing, just with more effort (and fun) involved."

Belgian Malinois were originally bred for sheep herding and continue to have the energy and industry to be working dogs. They're frequently recruited by law enforcement. Land management groups have even used the dogs to spot invasive insects

Plastic pollution in the ocean is a big problem that will take more than a few industrious dogs to solve. The Ocean Cleanup continues to collect plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which is twice the size of Texas. Meanwhile, microplastics remain an even more challenging target to recover.  

Watch now: Alaska Airlines employee's suggestion diverts 15,000 lbs of plastic trash

This is an issue for both marine life and the humans who eat marine life. As fish species struggle to survive in a sea of plastic, their biologies become disrupted, and those disruptions can work their way up the food chain.  

Reddit commenters were rooting for the seaside dog's recycling habit while lamenting humans' inability to be as proactive. 

"I've been too many places and seen too much litter to disbelieve that," said one commenter. 

"You know people messed up when dogs are being more responsible in waste disposal than humans," said another. 

