Resident stunned by disturbing objects discovered on daily walk: 'I absolutely hate seeing these'

"It really irks me when I see that crap out in the wilderness."

by Brent Wiggins
Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user found an all-too-common sight on their regular walks: trash. In this case, the objects were an inch long with metal nodes, littering sidewalks and natural areas. The post revealed that many are dealing with this plastic and e-waste problem.

The Redditor uploaded a photo of the cylinder-shaped cartridges. 

"I see them all over the place, usually located a foot or two from the edge of the sidewalk. What IS it??" they wrote in a comment.

One Reddit user was fed up with seeing vape litter all over their neighborhood and decided to call out the polluters.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters identified them as littered vape cartridges or disposable vape devices. Others could attest to spotting vapes too, pointing to a community-wide issue.

The disposable vape industry is creating widespread waste. These plastic devices contain a battery, electronic components, and e-liquid. Discarding them makes them a risk to both locals and the planet.

Vape litter detracts from the cleanliness and upkeep of public and green spaces.

Improper disposal can cause immediate hazards. Wildlife or pets can ingest them, and they can give drivers a flat tire.

Vaping devices also present serious health issues and broader public health concerns. And vaping can be a gateway to smoking.

As for the environment, manufacturing single-use items creates planet-heating gases. Their disposal adds to overfilling landfills.

The lithium batteries inside are toxic and can leach harmful chemicals. If not recycled, they can contaminate soil and groundwater.

A report from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Environment America Research & Policy Center contained a staggering number. In 2023, people in the U.S. threw out almost 500,000 vaping devices a day.

This pervasive vape waste is carelessness turned into pollution. Without communal regulations and responsibility, slower progress towards a cleaner, safer future continues.

Measures have been taken to counteract the problem.

North Carolina enacted a ban on unregulated vapes. Public awareness of disposal and recycling practices have helped curtail vape use.

The Reddit community shared frustration over the vape litter.

"I absolutely hate seeing these lying around. People are so lazy and entitled," a user judged.

One vape shop employee said, "[We] encourage customers to bring… disposables so we can [recycle them] once a month."

"It really irks me when I see that crap out in the wilderness. Just don't throw it on the ground. Easy peasy," a Redditor affirmed.

x