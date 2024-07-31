Photo of disposable vape with touch-screen features sparks outrage online: 'Because we don't have enough batteries in our waste dumps'

A recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, has ignited a heated discussion about the wasteful design of some disposable vape products.

The post, which was later shared on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community, showcases a disposable vape from the brand Swype that features a touch screen displaying apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and WeChat.

What's happening?

The X post expresses frustration and sadness over the design of this disposable vape unit. According to the post, the Swype vape includes an OLED display, a microprocessor, a Bluetooth module, and a touch digitizer, all of which are meant to be thrown away just a month after purchase.

"Lord alive this makes me so sad," the X user writes. "Why???? Why are disposable vapes legal???""

Reddit users, who saw the sentiments reposted to the r/Anticonsumption page, agreed. "Sure, because we don't have enough batteries in our waste dumps," one sarcastic user wrote.

Why are disposable vapes concerning?

Disposable vapes, particularly those with advanced features like touch screens and Bluetooth connectivity, contribute to the growing problem of electronic waste (e-waste). E-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams, with an estimated 59 million tons generated in 2019 alone, according to the World Health Organization.

When these devices are discarded, they often end up in landfills or are incinerated, releasing harmful toxins into the environment. The production of these devices also requires the extraction of valuable resources, such as rare earth metals, which can have significant environmental and social consequences.

Is Swype doing anything about this?

As of now, there has been no official statement from Swype regarding the concerns raised about their disposable vape with a touch screen. It's unclear whether this product is a one-off design or if the company plans to continue producing similar devices.

However, it's essential to acknowledge that Swype is not the only company producing disposable vapes with advanced features. The trend of incorporating touch screens, Bluetooth connectivity, and other high-tech components into single-use devices is becoming increasingly common in the vaping industry and beyond.

What's being done about disposable vapes more broadly?

Some countries and local governments have taken steps to address the environmental impact of disposable vapes. For example, in 2020, China banned the production and sale of flavored disposable e-cigarettes, citing concerns over their environmental impact and health risks.

In the United States, several states, including California and New York, have enacted bans on the sale of single-use e-cigarettes. These efforts aim to reduce the environmental harm caused by disposable vapes and encourage users to switch to reusable and more sustainable alternatives.

As individuals, we can take action by choosing reusable and refillable vaping devices instead of disposable ones. By making this simple switch, we can help reduce e-waste generated and minimize our environmental impact.

Additionally, we can support legislation that aims to regulate or ban the production and sale of disposable vapes and encourage vaping companies to adopt more sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Together, we can work towards a future where our personal choices and the products we use align with our values of environmental stewardship and responsible consumption.

