Experts issue warning on looming change that could drive up youth vape use: 'Just awful'

"We just really want everybody to know how dangerous it is."

Vaping rates among American teenagers have hit record lows. However, experts fear those numbers may begin to rise again after federal cuts have shut down key anti-vaping campaigns.

What's happening?

According to an article published in WCMU Public Media, the use of e-cigarettes among young people in the U.S. is "down to its lowest level in a decade." Government leaders attribute education and an increasing awareness of e-cigarettes' health consequences as the main factors driving this drop.

Now, though, experts worry vaping among American teens may start to rise again. One of the main consequences of the Trump administration's move to dismiss all full-time employees at the CDC's Office on Smoking and Health is the cancellation of federally funded anti-vaping programs in schools.

For example, in West Virginia, where vaping rates are among the nation's highest, Raze was an anti-smoking campaign that funded field trips to the state's capital, Charleston, for Tobacco Free Day, as well as anti-vaping flyers and other merchandise.

Student and Raze activist Kimberly Mills reflected on the importance of the program, telling WCMU: " We just really want everybody to know how dangerous it is and the brain damage. It could explode in your mouth and mess you up to where you have to be on like a feeding tube for the rest of your life. Just awful things."

Why are funding cuts important to anti-vape campaigns?

The government changes to the CDC's Office on Smoking and Health have nationwide implications for middle and high schools. Without funding for anti-smoking awareness, students may be more likely to continue vaping.

While there is more long-term research on the health impacts of smoking versus vaping, the CDC still states that vaping is detrimental to young people's brain development. Like regular cigarettes, vapes also contain cancer-causing chemicals that can cause lung damage.

Vaping doesn't just impact public health; it also poses a threat to the environment. Waste from e-cigarettes is a major problem, with Americans throwing out 5.7 vapes every second, according to Fast Company. Disposable vapes are made of plastic and electronic waste that does not break down over time; instead, these particles leach harmful toxins into the surrounding environment.

What's being done about vaping among the American youth?

Even though federal funding for school anti-smoking campaigns has expired, activists are still speaking out against the dangers of vaping. Local legislators are taking action to reduce vaping among young people. In North Carolina, for example, policymakers have banned disposable vapes. Other countries have taken the crackdown on vaping a step further. Singapore officials are imposing stricter penalties to reduce the population's vaping habits.

