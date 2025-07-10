Lawmakers move to enforce sweeping ban on popular convenience store product: 'I don't really like selling them in general'

The transition isn't without its challenges.

As of July 1, North Carolina has banned unregulated vaping products. The law prohibits most disposable vapes to protect public health. The state aims to curb youth vaping and ensure such products meet safety guidelines.

In a report by WRAL News, House Bill 900 last year marked the ban of disposable vapes in North Carolina. It passed starting on May 1, but a 60-day grace period allowed retailers to adjust their inventory.

Now, only vape products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will remain on shelves. Popular flavored disposables, like Lost Mary and Elf Bar, will no longer be legal for sale.

Retailers had to remove non-compliant products and obtain a license to sell vapes. The law also introduced new taxes on alternative nicotine products.

This policy change reflects a statewide effort to stop vaping among youth. According to the state health department, one in eight high school students in North Carolina vapes.

The ban is a positive move toward healthier communities, particularly for young people. Unregulated vapes with unknown chemicals pose major health risks to users. Limiting access will reduce adverse health effects like addiction and respiratory issues.

Mohammad Ahmed works at a convenience store near North Carolina State University. He stated that "90% of the people that came in here came in for vapes." The ban is a sign of relief for him: "I don't really like selling them in general because [of] how bad they are for your health."

Disposable vapes also contribute to e-waste due to plastics, metals, and embedded batteries. Reducing the sale of these single-use items can prevent their environmental harm.

The transition isn't without its challenges. Vape shop owners have concerns about losing their business. Employees are reporting a 30% drop in sales since the ban.

Customer Joo Eun, who started vaping to quit cigarettes, learned about the ban later. He was disappointed to find empty shelves.

Unregulated THC or hemp vape sales could increase, which the current ban does not include.

Shifting vape regulation is a win for the well-being of North Carolina. Redirecting consumption to other unregulated products is still an unfortunate possibility.

To achieve the public health goals of the ban, continued policy evolution needs to happen.

The ban is a growing commitment to prioritizing health and safety. Products designed for consumption should meet clear standards. Healthier products also create a safer and cleaner environment for everyone.

