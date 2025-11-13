Officials share photo of disturbing trend in public parks: 'Be more responsible'

"You're not the only one here."

Picture a park. Imagine the sounds of the birds, the rustling of leaves in the wind. Look for the flowers. They seem to bloom in vibrant and unnatural pinks, purples, blues, and even greens.

Take a closer look. At first glance, the dots of color had indicated a diverse array of flora, but something seems off. They are not flowers at all. They are vapes.

In San Marcos, Texas, park officials collected dozens of hazardous waste items in the form of e-cigarettes. They issued a warning on the SMTX Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

"Vapes are litter," the post began.

Attached is a picture of an assortment of disposable vapes, some brightly colored, and others dulled by the dirt they are covered in. It makes a viewer wonder how long this waste has been littering Texas parks.

"The nicotine in e-liquids," the post explained, "as well as the heavy metals in vape batteries, are hazardous wastes that can leach into public waterways and harm our sensitive river species."

Liquid nicotine is hazardous waste. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, it is "acutely toxic." Not only can it harm aquatic life when it seeps into waterways, but it can also be absorbed by the skin. This could cause nicotine poisoning in unsuspecting people.

Nicotine can cause cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues, oral health problems, and more, according to American Addiction Centers.

"Vape pods and cartridges are made of plastic that over time, can break down into microplastics," the post continued.

Microplastics are already prevalent in our oceans, in our food sources, and in our bodies. In fact, people inhale an estimated 68,000 microplastics every day, according to a study published in the PLOS One Journal.

They have been detected in the blood, lungs, liver, and brain, and can cause serious illness.

More than this, microplastics can hurt animals, thus damaging an area's biodiversity and impacting the overall food supply chain.

The nicotine, lithium batteries, and microplastics associated with disposable vapes make them a danger to the environment, and when they are littered, the impacts spread beyond landfills.

Keep San Marcos Beautiful commented on the Facebook post, informing viewers that Hays County residents can dispose of e-cigarettes at its facility.

"Please remember to Leave No Trace. Pack out what you pack in, and just be more responsible on this planet, you're not the only one here," the post read.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




