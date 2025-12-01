Concerned neighbor issues warning after stumbling across sickening discovery: 'This is absolutely despicable'

A Reddit user encountered an awful sight along a park trail and shared a picture with the community on the r/GreenvilleNCarolina subreddit.

"Mower blades. Bleach, oil, gas. Kids walk by here to and from school," the original poster wrote. "I'm sorry that whoever did this already feels so disconnected from the community that they would do this in the first place, but I have no sympathy or empathy for this s***. You are worth less to me than the pile of trash you left in my neighborhood."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster called the city to clean it up, but they ended up going back to pick up a bunch of it themselves. They found over 10 mower blades, a TV, and several broken broom handles. There were also a few pieces of identifying material, so the original poster tried to get in touch with the perpetrator.

Illegal dumping like this can leave plastic waste, which becomes a safety hazard for wildlife, and over time breaks down into particles. Microplastics can infiltrate into waterways and bioaccumulate in food streams.

When people ingest microplastics, they can contribute risks to their digestive, endocrine, renal, circulatory, immune, neurological, and reproductive systems.

These dumping instances also introduce toxic chemicals to the environment. Leaving them out in the open like this, especially where children pass by frequently, can carry hefty fines.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Avoiding all of this damage is as simple as knowing where to drop off your waste and following that guidance. Better still, using less plastic and fewer corrosive chemicals in your life can help minimize how much of them you need to dump in the first place.

The Reddit community echoed the original poster's disgust with finding trash by the trailhead.

"This is absolutely despicable," one commenter said. "I've watched garbage trucks also empty recycle into garbage trucks if put out the same day."

"Greenville is truly the city of trash. Ever since I've moved here all I see is trash just being littered all over town," another replied.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.