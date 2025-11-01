  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man hit with steep penalties for brazen crime on public street: 'Volatile'

"I accept that you regret your conduct."

by Cassidy Lovell
One man's decision to illegally dump chemicals could have had an enormous impact on his neighborhood and the local environment.

Photo Credit: iStock

One man's decision could have had an enormous impact on his neighborhood and the local environment.

Robert Wakefield of Glenside in Adelaide, Australia, was fined several thousands of dollars for dumping volatile chemicals into a neighborhood gutter, according to ABC News.

Gutters are designed to collect excess rainwater, which then funnels into underground storm drains that lead to waterways like rivers and oceans. Since the gutters are meant for rainwater only, the water arrives in waterways untreated, which is why illegal dumping into gutters is so dangerous. 

Wakefield dumped "a significant disposal" of liquid into the gutters, resulting in "elevated levels of chemicals including 'volatile hydrocarbons,' consistent with the presence of paint thinner or similar solvents," presiding Judge Nicolas Alexandrides said, per ABC.

It left locals experiencing "headaches, nausea and burning sensations in the nose and eyes."

While tests came back with "extremely high" levels of hydrocarbons, officials found no evidence of long-lasting environmental harm. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay cozy this fall with these premium cold weather essentials

Braving the winter elements has never looked – or felt – so good, thanks to the new outwear collection from Skechers.

This special collection is crafted from Skechers’ Go Shield premium quilted fabric, which is designed to keep you warm and comfortable when temps start to drop.

Try on down jackets, belted parkas, and even hooded vests — all made with innovative materials that provide excellent insulation without the bulk.

Learn more

Still, there was still potential for severe environmental harm — to people, marine life, and surrounding plants.

While Wakefield apologized for his behavior, labeling it a mistake, Judge Alexandrides upheld justice and fined Wakefield AU$13,500 (US$8,796). 

"I accept that you regret your conduct, despite what I consider to be a lack of insight into the seriousness of your behavior and your ongoing minimization of real responsibility," Alexandrides said, per ABC.

Unfortunately, illegal dumping is not uncommon. Littering is the most common form of illegal dumping — tens of billions of pieces of trash are littered each year, polluting waterways and harming wildlife.

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Companies often engage in illegal dumping to save time or money. One U.K. waste company dumped millions of tons of waste alongside a conservation site to save millions of dollars in proper disposal.

In the United States, a pottery store in California faced public outrage and city fines after dumping non-toxic, water-based glaze into the gutter. 

Improper waste management is one of our planet's biggest environmental issues. Each year, humans produce over two billion pounds of waste. 

Much of this waste cannot be adequately recycled: plastic, batteries, chemicals, tires, and more. Some of this waste can be easily recycled, but it isn't done so reliably, like glass and aluminum. As a result, our landfills get bigger, our oceans become dirtier, and our planet suffers.

It's easy to make a difference — never litter. Other climate-conscious actions, such as recycling, upcycling, and donating your old stuff, are great ways to reduce waste and help protect our planet. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x