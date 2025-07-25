Authorities make startling discovery after passenger suffers animal bite mid-flight: 'It's crucial to identify, stop, and prevent such actions'

"Allowing animals to be brought into the country unchecked can bring diseases that not only endanger local animals but also pose a public health risk."

A recent international flight caused some drama when an unexpected stowaway climbed out of a passenger's bag and bit someone midair. The smuggling situation occurred on an El Al flight from the U.S. to Israel and sparked concerns among public health and conservation officials (not to mention the passenger who was bitten).

What's happening?

As reported by The Jerusalem Post, a red-eared slider turtle — a freshwater reptile native to North America and considered invasive in many parts of the world — was smuggled onto the aircraft in a passenger's bag. It escaped into the cabin during the flight and was captured by crew members, who secured it in a crate until the plane landed safely in Israel. Then, it was turned over to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry for evaluation and care.

The red-eared slider has already established itself as an invasive species in Israel. "Attempting to smuggle such an animal aboard a plane is abuse," said Uri Liniel, head of the captive wildlife department at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

Why is animal smuggling concerning?

This isn't just about skirting customs rules. "Allowing animals to be brought into the country unchecked can bring diseases that not only endanger local animals but also pose a public health risk," said Shlomo Grazi, head veterinarian at the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry.

Invasive species can outcompete native wildlife for resources, disrupt food webs, and contribute to biodiversity loss — all of which can indirectly impact our food supply, water quality, and local economies.

Unfortunately, it happens more often than anyone would like. One passenger was caught trying to smuggle endangered black-handed gibbons. In another case, red-eared sliders were found hidden in cereal boxes on a flight headed for India.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

The passenger in this case is under investigation, and they may be prosecuted for illegally importing an animal. Officials emphasized that strict enforcement is important. "It's crucial to identify, stop, and prevent such actions at the very first stage. The rule is clear: don't bring animals into Israel without a permit," said Grazi.

Preventing these incidents starts with awareness and responsible action. Never attempt to transport animals without proper documentation and approval. On a broader scale, support for stronger wildlife trade laws and international enforcement measures can help combat the global wildlife trafficking crisis. We can also support organizations dedicated to fighting wildlife trafficking, such as the World Wildlife Fund and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.