Customs officials make jaw-dropping discovery hidden inside travelers' packages — here's what was inside

Two travelers were caught trying to smuggle protected wildlife from Malaysia into Bengaluru, India. According to a report by The Hindu, officials found and rescued 3,000 red-eared slider turtles from the two passengers.

What's happening?

Gopinath Manivelan and Sudhakar Govindaswamy had hidden the turtles in chocolate and cereal boxes with the goal of eventually handing off the animals to a person outside of Kempegowda International Airport.

According to the report, the entire scheme was part of a larger international wildlife smuggling racket. Officials said that the two passengers were offered free travel and accommodations in addition to money for completing the handover.

However, Bengaluru customs officials flagged the duo thanks to a tip and were able to safely send the turtles back to Kuala Lumpur.

Why is wildlife smuggling a problem?

For starters, wildlife smuggling threatens the health and well-being of the animals being trafficked. As in this case, the animals being transported are kept in small, tight conditions, which can cause injuries or even death. What's worse, many trafficked animals are typically endangered or protected species, threatening their survival even more.

On a global scale, when different species are illegally transported and brought into a new environment, they can become invasive. Invasive species disrupt the entire balance of the local ecosystem, competing with local species and potentially causing them to die off — disrupting food systems and contributing to disease spread, among other troublesome things.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Across the globe, different organizations are speaking out against wildlife trafficking and cracking down on smuggling. For example, the World Wildlife Fund not only spreads awareness and education to combat wildlife smuggling but also works with government agencies and customs officials to help improve laws and enforcement tactics.

On an individual level, you can help stop wildlife trafficking by donating to organizations like the World Wildlife Fund. You can also help by spreading climate awareness and advocating for stricter regulations.

