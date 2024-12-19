  • Outdoors Outdoors

Travelers can now help save endangered species with the click of a button using unique program — here's how it works

by Juliana Marino
After just two years, the program has already raised over $390,000, supplying key funds to conservation efforts.

Photo Credit: iStock

Traveling has a new, more meaningful purpose thanks to a unique partnership in Singapore. The World Wide Fund for Nature (known as the World Wildlife Fund in the U.S. and Canada) and travel agency Agoda have teamed up to create a travel initiative that supports conservation in Southeast Asia, per The Business Times

Due to its immense biodiverse wildlife populations, Southeast Asia is a hotspot for illicit wildlife trade. To combat illegal wildlife trafficking, a team of 156 volunteers scour local e-commerce sites for hours each month to flag signs of illicit activity. Through WWF Singapore's Cyber Spotter Program, volunteers learn how to screen, identify, and report illegal wildlife activity happening online. 

The work is essential for protecting endangered species in the region. In 2023 alone, the team of Singapore volunteers identified over 6,000 illegal wildlife trade listings online, according to The Business Times. 

Thanks to WWF's partnership with Agoda, now the program is getting a serious boost in funds. Known as the Eco Deals Program, the partnership supplies donations to the initiative's online conservation efforts when travelers make a booking on Agoda with partnering hotels. For every booking, Agoda donates $1 to WWF. 

After just two years, the program has already raised over $390,000, supplying key funds to conservation efforts in Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. In Cambodia, for example, Agoda's funds have supported the training of over 80 government and community rangers who have patrolled conservation sites and uncovered 13 illegal logging and poaching sites. 

Illegal trade poses a direct threat to wildlife conservation efforts. According to The Business Times, illegal trade is the second-leading cause of wildlife loss after deforestation worldwide. By partnering with WWF, Agoda and travelers across the globe are helping protect endangered species

"Essential ecosystems like forests, mangroves, coral reefs, wetland, and peatlands are key to maintaining ecological health, providing local communities with a variety of essential resources and benefits such as food, water and medicine," chief executive officer of WWF-Singapore Vivek Kumar told The Business Times.

