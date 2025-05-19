Man recalls near-death experience after terrifying encounter with wild animal: 'You can't make this up'

"I wasn't looking for the bobcat, the bobcat found me."

A peaceful camping trip turned into a life-or-death struggle when a rabid bobcat attacked a Georgia man. The shocking incident highlights how climate shifts and habitat loss are fueling dangerous interactions between humans and wildlife.

What's happening?

Per a WJCL 22 report, Georgia resident Hunter Hudson was enjoying a camping trip with a friend on April 22 when an aggressive bobcat suddenly attacked him.

"I heard a crazy noise I've never heard before," Hudson told WJCL 22 about the unprovoked attack.

Although Hudson had a firearm nearby, it was out of reach during the attack. Instead, he relied on brute strength to fight off the animal. With his bare hands, Hudson killed the animal in self-defense.

"I reached around and grabbed him and pulled him as hard as I could back in front of me, and I took my thumbs and … made it so he couldn't breathe," Hudson told WJCL 22.

After suffering multiple scratches and bites, Hudson called 911 for medical help. In a video taken just after the incident, he can be seen holding down the bobcat while a friend records.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

"I wasn't looking for the bobcat, the bobcat found me," he says in the video.

The local health department later confirmed that the bobcat tested positive for rabies, explaining its aggressive behavior. Hudson is still undergoing rabies treatment — and is grateful to be alive.

"I've seen a lot," he told WJCL 22. "But for me, this is one of the craziest … you can't make this up."

Why is this encounter important to understand?

While this may have been a freak incident, it highlights a growing trend — increasing clashes between humans and wildlife.

As climate shifts alter ecosystems with rising temperatures and frequent extreme weather, animals are being forced out of their natural habitats for food, water, and shelter. At the same time, urban development continues to encroach on wild areas, reducing the "buffer" between human communities and wildlife. These overlapping pressures make unexpected — and sometimes dangerous — encounters, like the one Hudson experienced, more likely.

The fact that the bobcat tested positive for rabies adds additional concern.

Shifting environmental conditions can influence the spread of disease among wildlife — and from animals to humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are more than 60,000 potential exposures to rabies in the U.S. each year. Still, there have been fewer than 10 human deaths each year from rabies since 1960, due in part to rabies prevention efforts in the U.S.

What's being done to mitigate rabies risks?

To help address rabies risks, conservationists and public health agencies are monitoring disease outbreaks in wildlife, expanding public educational outreach, and promoting strategies for safe coexistence with wildlife. On a local level, communities can help reduce risks by securing trash bins, keeping pets vaccinated and leashed, and avoiding feeding wildlife.

The CDC says avoiding contact with wild animals is the best way to prevent rabies. That includes never approaching an injured animal, even if you want to help. Instead, contact animal control.

And if you experience an encounter like Hudson's — though unlikely — remember that rabies in humans is entirely preventable, but only if you seek medical care immediately.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.