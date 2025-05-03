Officer springs into action after owl is found trapped in dangerous predicament: 'He looked like he was pretty drained and had no energy whatsoever'

If you see an animal in distress, calling wildlife experts may be the difference between life and death.

A North Carolina wildlife officer helped an injured owl entangled in a barbed wire fence. Officer Andrew Walker with the Chatham County Sheriff's Office Animal Resource Center rescued the bird after a property owner discovered it trapped and unable to free itself, reported WXII 12.

By the time Walker arrived, the resident was working to cut the fence to help free the trapped bird. Walker found the owl in a weakened state.

"At first, I wasn't sure he had survived," Walker told WXII 12. "He looked like he was pretty drained and had no energy whatsoever."

This bird of prey is now recovering at Holly's Nest Animal Rescue in Sanford, where wildlife experts have removed the barbed wire and treated its injuries. The owl suffered damage to one eye, but Byron Wortham, with the rescue organization, said its wings and talons remain in good condition.

Despite the eye injury, experts believe the owl can be returned to its natural habitat after about a month of rehabilitation and medication. The bird will remain in captivity before returning to the wild, giving it time to adjust to its new vision limitations.

The owl, named Walker in honor of the officer who saved its life, will need daily medication for about three weeks before being ready for release.

If you see an animal in distress, calling wildlife experts may be the difference between life and death. Many birds of prey play essential roles in local ecosystems by controlling rodent populations and maintaining natural balance.

"We're hopeful he'll have a successful recovery," said the sheriff's office.

This rescue shows how local officials and wildlife experts can work together to protect distressed animals. If you encounter injured wildlife, contact local professionals rather than attempting to handle the situation yourself.

