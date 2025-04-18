Fox that attacked 9-year-old boy, pets tests positive for rabies: 'Appeared out of nowhere'

In what's becoming an increasingly common — and concerning — occurrence, a wild animal entered a suburban neighborhood, leading to a dangerous encounter, WCVB reported. A fox in Dedham, Massachusetts, attacked a young boy and two pets in broad daylight, serving as a stark reminder of how the changing relationship between humans and wildlife is bringing potential hazards closer to home.

From urban raccoons to backyard bears, our everyday environments are starting to blur the line between wild and residential.

What happened?

A 9-year-old boy in Dedham is recovering after being attacked by a rabid fox outside his home on Sandy Valley Road. Patrick Morrison was playing in his yard when the fox "appeared out of nowhere" and lunged at him. "I tried to run away and kick it," he said, "but it just kept running back at me." The attack resulted in scratches and a trip to the emergency room, where he received multiple rabies shots.

His older brother witnessed the incident, and neighbors stepped in to scare off the animal. The fox also injured the family's two dogs, which have since received post-exposure rabies treatment. According to Dedham Animal Control, the fox was tested and confirmed to be rabid.

Why is this concerning?

While isolated, such attacks reflect a broader trend: increasing interactions between humans and wildlife as development encroaches upon natural habitats. Shrinking green spaces and shifting seasons — both influenced by global environmental change — are pushing animals into unfamiliar and often densely populated areas. Research has shown that warmer temperatures and less consistent winters can lead to higher rabies infection rates in fox populations.

When wildlife loses access to food or shelter, it often turns to human environments in search of resources. That not only increases the risk of injury and disease for people and pets but can also result in animals being euthanized due to public safety concerns — a cycle that hinders long-term conservation efforts.

What's being done about it?

Authorities acted quickly to contain the incident, confirm the rabies case, and issue public warnings. But long-term solutions go beyond individual cases. Conservationists and public health agencies are working to monitor wildlife disease outbreaks, expand educational outreach, and promote coexistence strategies.

At the local level, communities can reduce risks by securing garbage bins, keeping pets vaccinated and leashed, and never feeding wildlife. On a broader scale, protecting natural habitats and supporting conservation-focused organizations — such as The Nature Conservancy and local wildlife agencies — can help ensure animals thrive in the wild instead of wandering into our neighborhoods in search of survival.

