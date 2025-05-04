Woman rushed to the hospital after clash with hostile creature in backyard: 'All of a sudden, I feel something on my leg'

Surveillance videos show the animal clinging tightly to her leg as she struggles to dislodge it.

A wildlife encounter in Florida turned bloody after a raccoon attacked a woman outside her home without warning. This event served as a reminder that wild animals, no matter how cute, can be dangerous, even in human spaces.

What's happening?

The incident, first reported in a viral news clip, showed a woman stepping out into her backyard only to be attacked without warning by a raccoon. She suffered scratches and bites that needed immediate medical attention, including a series of rabies shots.

ABC25 WPBF reports that the incident took place in the PGA National community located in Palm Beach Gardens. The victim, Gayl Heinz, was preparing for a relaxing day at the beach. The attack began when she stepped into her backyard to empty her beach bag, which still had sand from her last trip.

Surveillance videos show the animal clinging tightly to her leg as Gayl struggles to dislodge it.

"All of a sudden, I feel something on my leg," she told the outlet. "And biting me, and it's this huge raccoon."

A map by Florida's Department of Health shows how raccoons were the state's top carriers of rabies in 2024, accounting for over 60% of reported cases.

Why are dangerous wildlife encounters in human spaces important?

Habitat destruction. Urban Sprawl. The changing climate. These are just a few human-made causes that continue forcing wildlife and humans into closer contact.

Understanding these causes is crucial as more green spaces are replaced by shopping centers, housing, and roads, leading to wild animals such as raccoons, bears, snakes, and coyotes adapting.

These adaptations often mean losing their natural fear of humans, which leads to bolder, and often more violent behaviors.

In one of our recent features, we explained how the humane removal of an invasive snake species in Florida is helping to reduce dangerous encounters. Another related story shows how coyotes are roaming into suburban spaces, raising similar concerns.

The health risks can be deadly for humans. The CDC reports that rabies is nearly 100% fatal in humans once symptoms appear. Fast treatment works. But shots are expensive, painful, and very stressful on the body.

What can we do to reduce wildlife attacks in human communities?

Florida wildlife authorities are ramping up public awareness campaigns, reminding residents to secure trash cans, avoid feeding wildlife, and limit access to outdoor attractants like food bowls and bird feeders.

Homeowners can take easy steps to help. Bring in pet food at night. Use wildlife-resistant trash cans even if you live in an area without bears.

If you see a raccoon acting strangely, staggering, foaming at the mouth, or showing no fear, call animal control right away, but do not approach it.

Supporting conservation efforts, environmental justice programs, and increasing green spaces will also help keep our communities safe.

Animals have a right to have a place to live just as much as humans. But as the caretakers of our planet, it's our sole responsibility to strike a better balance between the needs of nature and humanity.

