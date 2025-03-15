Man shares harrowing experience after being attacked by bobcat outside home: 'It just took me by surprise'

Greg Slaughter was outside his home on a Sunday afternoon when he heard a neighbor's dog yelp.

A bobcat attack in North Carolina highlights the importance of knowing what to do if you encounter wildlife.

What's happening?

"It just took me by surprise when it started at me," Slaughter told WRAL. "It jumped up and got me behind the neck, and next thing I know, we were wrestling."

Slaughter was able to pin the bobcat. His wife brought him a gun, and he fired a shot to scare the animal away.

The animal tested positive for rabies. Slaughter was hospitalized and treated for his injuries. He also received shots, including for rabies.

"I've been working for the Wildlife Commission for 18 years, and I've never dealt with anything like this," Sgt. Tim Godwin, one of the wildlife control officers who responded to the scene, told WRAL.

Wildlife officers found the bobcat near a neighboring home. They trapped and euthanized the animal.

Why are bobcat attacks concerning?

Rabid animals don't necessarily act like their healthy counterparts. But many wild animal sightings and attacks are the direct or indirect results of human action.

Sometimes, animals are provoked, such as when a coyote bit a visitor's outstretched hand at California's Mammoth Lakes. Other times, construction and urban sprawl force animals out of their natural habitats. These animals can become hungry and disoriented, prompting them to lash out.

Protecting bobcats is crucial to a diverse ecosystem. Nearly extinct in the 1900s, bobcats have made a remarkable comeback and now live in large numbers throughout North America. They help limit Lyme disease and other ailments by preying on mice, which are often carriers.

What can I do about bobcat attacks?

The best way to avoid an animal attack is by taking smart, proactive measures.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission offers several helpful tips to prevent conflicts with bobcats. It advises residents to secure their garbage in a container with a tight-fitting lid, keep all food indoors, and not intentionally feed bobcats.

When you're in a place where wildlife could also be, pay attention to your surroundings (unlike two people who were nearly part of a bobcat meal at Yosemite National Park). If you see a bobcat in the wild, keep safe by keeping your distance.

"As with all wildlife, bobcats should be respected if encountered," the Indiana Department of Natural Resource said.

