Homeowner shares chilling video after backyard standoff with rabid fox: 'That fox was ... waiting for me'

A rabid fox attacked a Maine resident in his driveway last month, and it was caught on surveillance video that shows the frightening encounter between human and wildlife, reported WMTW.

What's happening?

Michael Martin was going about his day when he noticed his golden retriever Teddy in a confrontation with a fox in his fenced yard in Kennebunk.

The fox showed aggressive behavior, prompting Martin to try several methods to scare it away. When he returned from a store trip, the animal awaited him in his driveway.

"That fox was under that grill behind me, waiting for me," Martin told reporters after the attack. After the fox lunged at him, Martin exclaimed, "I can't believe this little b****** got me."

The fox tested positive for rabies, confirming officials' concerns, and Martin had to undergo a series of painful treatments.

The Kennebunk Land Trust posted warning signs at nearby walking trails, warning visitors to be cautious.

Why are wildlife encounters concerning?

Such dangerous interactions may be partially linked to human population growth and habitat loss affecting wildlife behavior. As communities expand into previously wild areas, animals like foxes have fewer places to live and hunt safely.

Maine consistently reports dozens of rabies cases annually, with 61 confirmed in 2024 and 74 in 2023. Skunks, raccoons, and bats are the most common carriers, but foxes present particular dangers when infected.

When wild animals like foxes contract rabies, they often lose their fear of humans and become aggressive. This creates dangerous situations in populated areas where both pets and people are at risk.

For humans, rabies exposure requires immediate medical attention and a series of painful shots. Martin described his treatment as extremely uncomfortable, with "needles just as long" as in the past, though no longer administered in the stomach.

What can I do about wildlife encounters?

You can take several protective measures if you live in areas where wildlife interactions are common. Keep pets vaccinated against rabies, as Martin's dog Teddy was, which likely protected him during the fox encounter.

Watch for unusual animal behavior like disorientation, unprovoked aggression, or nocturnal animals appearing during daylight hours. If you spot concerning behavior, contact local animal control immediately rather than approaching the animal yourself.

Local officials recommend calling animal control at designated numbers or 911 if you've been bitten or notice aggressive behavior from wildlife. Early reporting helps prevent attacks like the one Martin experienced.

