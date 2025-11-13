Homeowner sparks debate after sharing photo of concerning growths taking over backyard: 'This is not [what] you think it is'

"Not beautiful, an ecological nightmare you need to remove."

A homeowner created a conversation about invasive and native plants after sharing what they thought was a naturally occurring plant in their region.

In the subreddit dedicated to pothos plants, the OP posted a photo of pothos climbing several trees in their backyard.

"Thought you all would appreciate these natural growing pothos in my backyard," they wrote in the caption.

"Appreciate" might be the exact opposite of what happened in the comments. Many Redditors pointed out that pothos is actually an invasive species.

"Not beautiful, an ecological nightmare you need to remove. This is not the cute flex you think it is," one person admonished.

"As a Floridian this makes me sad. People destroying the natural environment between invasive animals and plants," another wrote.

Pothos is a popular houseplant, but outside the home, it is considered an invasive species. Florida, where the OP mentioned they live, happens to be especially prominent and is considered a "category II" invasive by the Florida Invasive Species Council, meaning it has increased in abundance in the wild but has not altered the plant communities, per the University of Florida. The plant can spread aggressively and choke out native fern and orchid species, and is poisonous to humans and animals if ingested.

After having the negative sides of the pothos pointed out to them, the OP told the group, "I feel obligated to ask you not to try and copy this, as beautiful as it is, it's invasive in most locations of the world. I won't be killing it, but I certainly won't be planting any myself."

Some still criticized the OP's unwillingness to remove the plant, though the OP mentioned elsewhere in the comments that they have health issues limiting their ability to remove the plant. That's one of the many drawbacks to invasive species; they can be incredibly difficult to remove, like bamboo and kudzu.

They also displace native species and outcompete them for resources, disrupting the ecosystem and impacting other wildlife and the food chain. Opting for a native lawn, or letting it grow wild again, is much easier to maintain, saving you time, money, and resources.

There's other advice out there, too, as one Redditor offered the helpful suggestion to the OP that they should speak with the Florida Native Plant Society, which could help them find more suitable native plants for the area, instead of the overgrowing pothos.

