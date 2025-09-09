Gardener shares incredible hack using common kitchen waste: 'Trying this'

The hack has been a hit on TikTok.

Most of us struggle to keep our houseplants alive, let alone thriving — but one gardener has shared a surprisingly simple trick to get massive, jungle-like vines indoors.

Even better? The secret ingredient is something you probably toss out every morning.

The scoop

TikToker Stephanie (@suberbia.untamed) revealed that their pothos plant owes its incredible growth to one humble kitchen staple: leftover coffee grounds.

By mixing the grounds into the soil, they've managed to grow sprawling vines that look like they belong in a rainforest.

Used coffee grounds provide a slow release of nitrogen, a key nutrient for leafy green growth. To try this hack, simply sprinkle your grounds into the potting soil every few weeks, or mix them with water to make a liquid fertilizer.

Oregon State University also noted that used coffee grounds can enhance soil texture and structure by promoting better aeration, improved drainage, and increased water retention — perfect for keeping plant roots hydrated without becoming waterlogged.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

As coffee grounds break down, they feed soil microbes that release "microbial glues," helping soil particles bind into aggregates that promote moisture balance and breathable soil.

How it's helping

For plant lovers, this hack has two big benefits: saving money and boosting growth.

Store-bought fertilizers can be pricey and often filled with unnecessary additives, but coffee grounds are cheap, natural, and already sitting in your kitchen. Plus, they give you full control over what's going into your plants.

Indoor gardening also helps the planet. Making fertilizer at home reduces reliance on mass-produced, packaged products that need to be shipped globally, cutting down on waste and pollution.

By making it easier (and cheaper) to grow lush greenery indoors, tricks like this can even encourage more people to try their hand at growing their own food, or creating natural pest control and weed suppressants.

What everyone's saying

The hack has been a hit on TikTok, with many viewers eager to try it themselves.

"So my pothos could be a coffee addict too," one user commented.

"Trying this [because] in years mine have just not grown," another added.

Plenty of plant parents chimed in to share their own tips, too, like diluting the grounds in water to avoid buildup in the soil.

It's a reminder that gardening doesn't have to be expensive or complicated. Sometimes, the secret to thriving plants is sitting right in your coffee cup.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.