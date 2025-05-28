Homeowner shares aftermath of invasive weed removal process: 'It's hard, but so worth it'

Connie Carr, a Michigan resident and member of the Invasive Plant ID & Removal in the United States and Canada Facebook group, recently shared a photo of 10 full bags of garlic mustard they pulled from their yard.

"More to pull and many more invasive plants to remove. It is overwhelming this time of year," Connie wrote. "Good news is we now have six trillium plants."

Garlic mustard is one of the most aggressive invasive species in North America. It spreads rapidly, displacing native wildflowers such as trillium and disrupting soil fungi that native trees rely on. According to the National Wildlife Federation, invasive species are the second-biggest threat to biodiversity after habitat loss.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Pulling invasives by hand is a labor-intensive process, but it can make a dramatic difference, especially when it clears the way for native plants to return. Native plant lawns like Connie's not only save time and money on maintenance and water bills but also strengthen ecosystems. According to the U.S. Forest Service, native landscaping supports local pollinators and birds while reducing pesticide use and runoff.

Even a partial lawn replacement can yield major benefits. Upgrade options such as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping offer low-maintenance, drought-resistant alternatives to traditional turf. Swapping just a portion of your yard with native plants or rewilded areas can also create a healthier environment for pollinators, which ultimately helps protect our food supply.

The Facebook post, which included a snapshot of the native white trillium now growing in Connie's yard, impressed commenters. Many homeowners are learning that when it comes to native landscaping, the payoff is more than worth the effort.

"I hear you. It's hard, but so worth it," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"Let it rot in the bags and use it for compost, if it hasn't gone to seed," another suggested.

"We are pulling it too in Western PA. Every bit helps!" another added.

