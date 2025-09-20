  • Home Home

Homeowner issues warning after digging up nightmare issue in backyard: 'I really don't know why people plant it'

"Kinda wasting your time."

by Audrey Brewer
"Kinda wasting your time."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A homeowner shared their battle with bamboo on social media, warning others of the pitfalls of the popular but invasive plant.

On TikTok, Laura B (@laurabaldock0) shared a shocking video of her yard looking like it had been the site of trench warfare, with deep tunnels and mountains of dirt piled all around.

@laurabaldock0 Don't buy a house that has bamboo 😫#bambo #bamboo #bambooshoot #gardening #gardenproject #fyp #digging #viral ♬ Hard Work - U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings

"Don't buy a house that has bamboo," she warned. 

Bamboo, though popular as a landscaping plant, is an incredibly invasive species. It was brought to the U.S. in the 1880s as an ornamental plant, but it displaces native species and forms dense thickets, according to the USDA.

The plant can spread quickly, thanks to underground rhizomes that grow horizontally in the topsoil and generate new shoots, according to Bamboo Bioproducts.

It's also tough to remove. The best method is physical removal, but that takes time and considerable effort, as the TikToker showed. The University of Maryland notes that you can start by removing the above-ground sprouts, slowing some underground growth, but then there are also the rhizomes that spread easily.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices

Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road.

You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be.

Learn more

Invasive species like bamboo displace native species and require much more effort to maintain. That's why it's important to opt for a native lawn or a wild one. They require less water and maintenance than a monoculture lawn or one heavy with invasive species, and have added benefits like attracting pollinators. Pollinators are key to so many plants' life cycles, especially crops.

People in the comments on TikTok were equally frustrated by bamboo and shared their thoughts. 

"I really don't know why people plant it in the ground. It's so invasive," one person wrote. 

Should the government be allowed to ban certain plants?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the situation 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another person warned, "Kinda wasting your time. One little bit and it's all back next year."

One person offered that if you do want bamboo, you should "Keep it in a pot or anywhere, but the ground, they grow faster than you can trim them."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x