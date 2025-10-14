Experienced camper shares honest review of futuristic camping stove: 'It's nice to keep things simple'

Models can be had for as low as $50.

The best thing about a portable induction stove is just how easy it is to use, clean, and maintain. If that sounds like the perfect formula for campers, that's because it is.

Experienced campers and YouTube creators Happy Place Camping (@HappyPlaceCamping) shared a video review of a ChangBERT cooktop.

What is an induction stove?

Before breaking down the review, it's worth breaking down how an induction stove differs from a conventional gas stove.

For one thing, induction stoves come without the perils of gas stoves, which include invisible air pollution that spreads carcinogens like benzene. They also cook faster and heat more efficiently than gas stoves.

Moreover, the Inflation Reduction Act offers incentives worth up to $840 for homeowners who buy an induction stove. While those incentives survived the Big Beautiful Bill, it might behoove consumers to act sooner rather than later.

The video specifically focuses on a portable induction stove. Models of these can be had for as low as $50 and are ideal for renters, budget-conscious consumers, or, in this case, campers.

Why are portable induction stoves garnering interest?

Portable induction stoves can fulfill a great niche for campers looking for a convenient way to prepare food in the great outdoors.

Happy Place Camping shows just how practical the device is. Once out of the box and matched with a compatible, magnetic pan, it takes just a couple of quick button presses. The timer goes all the way up to 10 hours, and both temperature and power levels are easily adjustable.

The video shows that cooking pancakes and sausages on the cooktop is a breeze. While the duo doesn't boil water in the video, they suggest that you can up the power all the way to 1,800 watts and boil water in under 90 seconds.

Once you're done cooking, the cooktop will cool in a minute or less. Cleaning is a breeze as shown in the video, with a towel more than up to the task.

Overall, the reviewers were really happy with the product, praising its speed, temperature control, and build.

"It's nice to keep things simple, especially when camping," they wrote, responding to a comment on its simplicity and ease of cleaning.

How do induction stoves help consumers and the planet?

Not only is this product, and others like it, a boon for campers, but they're much better for the environment than gas stoves.

A study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal found that gas stoves' methane pollution in America has a climate impact equal to the carbon pollution of 500,000 cars. Meanwhile, air pollution from gas stoves is linked to asthma in children and other respiratory illnesses.

Instead of introducing that pollution on your next camping trip, you can keep the air around you clean with a faster, easier-to-clean cooktop.

"We love ours," a YouTuber commented. "We use it more than the propane stove/oven."

