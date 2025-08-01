UC Davis pediatricians issue warning to parents after gas stoves are linked to health concerns: 'I didn't realize the risk was that high'

Researchers have released numerous reports highlighting the dangers of gas stoves due to their contribution to indoor air pollution and increased asthma risks.

However, pediatricians are now speaking out about the health risks of gas stoves for children, to separate the myths from the facts.

In a "Kids Considered" podcast, two pediatricians from UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento, California, discussed why gas stoves pose real risks to children.

Dr. Lena van der List and Dr. Dean Blumberg explained the origin of the natural gas used in gas stoves and why it's hazardous to breathe.

"Exposure to nitrogen dioxide and concentrations from a gas stove increases the likelihood of respiratory illnesses like wheezing or asthma exacerbations," said van der List. "And it's estimated that there's a 20% increased risk of respiratory illness and over 12% increased risk of asthma due to gas stove use."

"That's incredible to me," Blumberg responded. "I mean, I didn't realize the risk was that high."

The doctors went on to discuss the size of your home in relation to nitrogen dioxide exposure. Cooking with gas in a tiny apartment results in a higher concentration of the harmful gas.

Benzene, a chemical compound, is also a byproduct of gas stoves. It can leak from gas stoves and is known to cause cancer.

Meanwhile, when natural gas burns, it produces carbon dioxide, which is the most significant contributor to our planet's steady overheating and changing climate.

The podcast is insightful because it explains why gas stoves are so harmful and how safer, more effective, and more efficient alternatives are available.

For example, it highlights the benefits of induction cooktops, which offer an easy and affordable solution to prevent exposure to harmful gas stove fumes.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, many homeowners have been able to save up to $840 off the cost of new induction ranges.

The Trump administration's "Big Beautiful Bill" legislation will eliminate many of these valuable tax credits by the end of the year. However, some clean appliance rebates, including those for induction stoves, are set to remain in place. Still, taking advantage of the available induction stove incentives now rather than waiting until respiratory symptoms arise is beneficial for both your wallet and your health.

Meanwhile, renters and individuals who cannot afford a major kitchen renovation can opt for induction cooking with plug-in burners, starting at just $50, though these portable models are not eligible for the rebate.

The UC Davis doctors concluded the podcast by recommending making small daily changes to avoid everyday household items that harm us and our children.

"For these invisible things that we have really good evidence are harmful, I think you just have to build it into your routine," van der List said.

