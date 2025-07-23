Old stove on its last legs? You can get $800 from the government to upgrade to a state-of-the-art range

The Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program survived the final version of the Big Beautiful Bill.

If you've been wanting a faster, cleaner, more energy-efficient way to cook, an induction cooktop or range could be the answer. The U.S. Department of Energy reported that the government is willing to help you make it happen with a rebate of up to $840.

Induction cooktops and ranges can help you move away from gas cooking and the indoor pollutants and dangers associated with it. They also offer quick heating and precise temperature control, so you can lower the risk of burnt meals and wasted energy. These benefits could lead to savings on your utility bills compared to gas models.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you could qualify for a rebate of up to $840 when you upgrade to an Energy Star-certified induction cooktop.

The IRA aims to make energy-efficient appliances and upgrades, like solar panels and heat pump water heaters, more accessible. In doing so, more people could adopt energy-efficient clean energy technology to cool down the planet. Swapping out your old stove for a cleaner induction model is a great place to start.

But the future of the IRA isn't the same as it used to be. The "Big Beautiful Bill" is phasing out many green tax incentives at the end of this year. However, the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program survived the final version of the legislation.

Some states and utility companies also offer additional incentives that you can combine with federal rebates. For example, Massachusetts residents can get a rebate of up to $500 for upgrading to an induction range or cooktop through the end of 2025.

To get an idea of how much an upgrade could save you with an IRA rebate, use Rewiring America's savings calculator. It's a free tool that estimates your total savings for energy-efficient upgrades, like an induction range.

If you rent or can't afford a range update, you could opt for a plug-in induction burner instead. They're relatively affordable, starting at around $50.

