  • Home Home

Old stove on its last legs? You can get $800 from the government to upgrade to a state-of-the-art range

The Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program survived the final version of the Big Beautiful Bill.

by Amy Boyington
If you're considering an upgrade, you should take advantage of IRA rebates now while they're available.

Photo Credit: iStock

If you've been wanting a faster, cleaner, more energy-efficient way to cook, an induction cooktop or range could be the answer. The U.S. Department of Energy reported that the government is willing to help you make it happen with a rebate of up to $840.  

Induction cooktops and ranges can help you move away from gas cooking and the indoor pollutants and dangers associated with it. They also offer quick heating and precise temperature control, so you can lower the risk of burnt meals and wasted energy. These benefits could lead to savings on your utility bills compared to gas models.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you could qualify for a rebate of up to $840 when you upgrade to an Energy Star-certified induction cooktop

The IRA aims to make energy-efficient appliances and upgrades, like solar panels and heat pump water heaters, more accessible. In doing so, more people could adopt energy-efficient clean energy technology to cool down the planet. Swapping out your old stove for a cleaner induction model is a great place to start. 

But the future of the IRA isn't the same as it used to be. The "Big Beautiful Bill" is phasing out many green tax incentives at the end of this year. However, the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program survived the final version of the legislation.

Some states and utility companies also offer additional incentives that you can combine with federal rebates. For example, Massachusetts residents can get a rebate of up to $500 for upgrading to an induction range or cooktop through the end of 2025. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

To get an idea of how much an upgrade could save you with an IRA rebate, use Rewiring America's savings calculator. It's a free tool that estimates your total savings for energy-efficient upgrades, like an induction range

If you rent or can't afford a range update, you could opt for a plug-in induction burner instead. They're relatively affordable, starting at around $50.

What factor would make you most likely to get an induction stove?

Energy savings 💰

Faster cook time ⏱️

Cleaner air when cooking 😷

Government incentives 🇺🇸

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x