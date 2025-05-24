Camper sparks wave of interest with clever no-flame cooking setup: 'Building one into the camper now'

When you think of cooking while camping, chances are you picture eggs and bacon sizzling over an open flame or the hiss of a propane stove. But, there are other, more eco-friendly ways to whip up a campsite meal.

TikToker Declan (@deccas.gu) showcases a clever alternative in one of his videos, using a portable induction cooker right out of the back of his vehicle. With a neat, efficient setup, he can cook breakfast meats and eggs easily. No flame, no fumes, and no extra hassle.

"Absolute little ripper this induction cooker is," Declan writes.

This kind of portable induction cooking isn't just a cool trick but a smart switch for both people and the planet. Induction stoves heat up faster and use less energy than gas or propane options, which means less time waiting and more time enjoying the outdoors.

They're also safer, especially in enclosed spaces, such as homes, or during fire bans, since they don't rely on an open flame.

Over time, switching to induction can save you money and resources. By reducing fuel costs and increasing efficiency, you can bank real savings, whether you use a portable option like Declan or install an induction stove in your home.

Plus, if you're charging your setup with solar or from a vehicle battery, you're also cutting out fossil fuels altogether.

If you are looking for more ways to move toward eco solutions, solar energy is the ultimate home energy hack, as it can cut your electricity costs down to or near $0. EnergySage offers a free service to help you compare quotes from vetted local installers, which makes going solar seamless and may save you up to $10,000 on an installation.

Declan's induction cooker setup drew positive feedback and curiosity from viewers eager to replicate it on their own. "Yep it's a beauty," one person commented, while someone else shared on another video of Declan's, "Absolutely love my induction, building one into the camper now."

With simple swaps like an induction stove option, anyone can start cooking cleaner, saving money, and moving toward a more sustainable way of living, on the road or at home.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.