Gardener issues dire warning after invasive backyard nightmare spreads like wildfire: 'The mosquito of plants'

A botanist on TikTok shared a compilation video explaining why pampas grass, a popular landscaping plant, is an invasive species causing huge problems along the California coast.

Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) offering his usual colorful language and cut together video clips about pampas grass, including a botanist explaining that it's an "aggressive" species whose seeds can take root in almost any inhospitable environment.

Another clip showed someone explaining that the "infestation is so thick and large that mechanical tools can't deal with them," adding that's when they opt for glyphosate, a herbicide with links to cancer.

"This plant injures wildlife and is constantly planted by rich people in their front yards," Dickson also noted. "Don't plant pampas grass. Rip out invasive and plant native."

In the comments, some people acknowledged they weren't aware it's invasive, with one person saying: "There's a ton along Big Sur. No wonder why there's hella rockslides." Dickson replied: "I have a video of that spot. Hundreds of them. So sad to see."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that pampas grass was introduced to Santa Barbara, California, in 1848 by nursery operators and has spread all over the state because of its durability and the millions of seeds it produces and disperses annually.

It, like Dickinson, encourages people to plant native species and offers the suggestion of giant wildrye, which has a similar look to pampas but remains green year-round and is drought-tolerant. It's also a better habitat provider to wildlife than pampas and is more easily controlled.

Planting native species in your yard or garden is a huge time saver when it comes to maintenance, requiring less effort such as mowing. They also need fewer resources including water, saving you money on your utility bills, herbicides, and pesticides, which can leach into soil and groundwater and lead to negative health impacts for people, pets, and wildlife.

Native species are also beneficial to pollinators, which are crucial to the life cycles of thousands of plants, including vital food crops for humans. It's important to offer hospitable options that support birds and bees, among other pollinators, versus pampas grass and other invasives, which can injure them (and people and children too).

One person in the comments shared that when they were a kid, their face was cut up by some pampas grass and "my grandpa removed the bush the same day."

Another dubbed pampas grass "the mosquito of plants."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.