Gardener calls out massive landscaping mistake plaguing homeowners worldwide: 'Need to be illegal to sell'

A recent Reddit post sparked a heated conversation about invasive plants hiding in plain sight — sometimes in your own front yard.

A gardener asked r/NativePlantGardening what invasive plant species "don't get enough hate."

"Norway Maple for me!" the gardener wrote, adding that everyone with those "godforsaken trees" loves and refuses to replace them most likely because they're pretty to look at.

More than 500 people commented on the post, highlighting a common pet peeve among eco-friendly gardeners.

While visually striking, trees like the Norway maple can wreak havoc on ecosystems. Invasive plants steal vital resources such as sunlight, water, and nutrients from native plants, outcompeting them and disrupting local biodiversity. They also destabilize the soil with their shallow root systems, increasing erosion and water runoff, which can harm nearby waterways.

The damage isn't limited to the environment. Homeowners often find invasive plants to be a costly nuisance. Rapid growth can damage infrastructure and overwhelm gardens, requiring professional removal services.

Luckily, transitioning to a native-plant lawn isn't just good for the planet — it's great for your wallet. Native plants are adapted to local climates, reducing the need for excessive watering and fertilizers. They also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators like bees and butterflies, animals that play a critical role in maintaining our food supply.

For a low-maintenance option, consider clover, which stays lush and green year-round, crowding out weeds naturally and holding soil nutrients in place. Buffalo grass is another cost-effective alternative that thrives with minimal care.

If these plants don't grow where you live, use a native plant finder to identify the ones native to your area. And if grass isn't your thing, xeriscaping or rewilding can transform your yard into a sustainable landscape while saving on maintenance costs.

The Norway maple wasn't the only plant called out in the Reddit thread.

One commenter dubbed Bradford pears "monsters" that "need to be illegal to sell," while another slammed pampas grass as "a ridiculous pile of wildfire food."

Whether you're battling invasive plants or just looking to reduce lawn care headaches, switching to native plants offers a win-win for homeowners and the environment alike.

