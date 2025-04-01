Gardener shows off stunning success after using traditional, low-effort method: 'I will never go back'

"That is how you work with the cycle of life."

There's nothing more satisfying than seeing plants flourish that you grew yourself. It's even better seeing them return year after year. A TikTok video showcased some indigenous gardening techniques that brought back some annual plants without having to significantly water or maintain them.

The scoop

Farm Fresh 24/7 (@farmfresh24_7.atl) shared incredible results of a simple, time-tested gardening technique. He shared a plant that has been growing rapidly in his garden year after year, the broadleaf mustard.

The gardener credits indigenous gardening methods for the growth. "I've been letting my plants self seed for 2 years now!" he said in the post. "I will never go back."

Farm Fresh mentions self-seeding, specifically, which is when plants reproduce on their own without help from humans — essentially when they spread their seeds to the surrounding land.

This practice requires significantly less watering and maintenance. Several plants and flowers self seed, like the Black-Eyed Susan or poppies, for example. Annuals and biennial plants are typical self-seeders.

There are some fruits and vegetables that can self-sow as well — time to start planting some cucumbers and melon.

How it's helping

Broadleaf mustard is a green leafy vegetable, typically popular in the South. Small leaves can be harvested for adding to salads or as garnish for other meals, while larger leaves can be cooked in a variety of different ways.

Growing your own food has more nutritious value, and it's also really beneficial for the environment.

Healthy, nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables are grown in healthy soils. A lot of the food we purchase from grocery stores has been overproduced and grown in depleted soil. Research suggests that the mineral content of plant-based foods has been steadily diminishing since the 1950s, according to the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Growing your own food eliminates pesticide use and reduces carbon pollution that are produced in commercial farming. Additionally, growing food that isn't reliant on chemicals contributes to better biodiversity, which supports pollinators that are essential for a healthy food supply for humans.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users loved this gardening hack.

"That is how you work with the cycle of life," a fellow gardener said.

"Indigenous gardening methods are so much more efficient than they are generally given credit for!" another commenter said.

Whether you're looking to save money, eat better-tasting produce, or simply enjoy the satisfaction of growing your own food, many find that doing so is a rewarding and sustainable choice.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.