Local resident sparks outrage after sharing concerning photo of local marina: 'Really sad'

The Makah Marina in Washington state's Neah Bay has played a crucial role in the local economy and the Makah Tribe's connection to the sea since 1997. However, the marina has faced significant environmental concerns in recent years because of dredging and other pollution-related impacts.

One local resident spoke out on the state of the marina in a recent Reddit post to r/Washington.

"Trash, dead fish, spilt oil," wrote the original poster. "It's the worst Marina I've ever seen and should be liable for serious violations."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo accompanies the post, documenting the murky, oil-laden waters, which has sparked anger among the Reddit community.

"Really sad," commented one. "Such a beautiful area."

Most concerning is that the post prompted inappropriate behavior toward the Makah tribe, which manages and operates the marina. It is known for its whaling traditions and has relied on the waters for thousands of years.

One commenter addressed the inappropriate behavior.

"People just love to blame the natives for things, act like litter is a 'personal responsibility' issue like there's not these big corporations that are passing the expenses of 'plastic/packaging pollution' off onto the consumer," they wrote.

Indeed, native tribes have been known for their traditional ecological management that actually benefits the environment. Seaside Sustainability wrote: "Indigenous communities' traditional understanding of the environment, sustainable land management techniques, and support for biodiversity preservation make them essential to international conservation initiatives."

Contrary to some beliefs, the only struggles that indigenous communities face when it comes to managing their land are a lack of resources and the legacy of industrial development that lingers in areas like Neah Bay. Stormwater runoff from industrial areas has carried pollutants into the marina, degrading the water quality. At the same time, industrial activities from ships and dredging are responsible for chemicals that pollute the marina.

These industrial activities that pollute the water further impact the ecosystem, adversely affecting the marine wildlife, which plays a role in human food sources.

However, changes are coming to the marina. The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation reported that a multimillion-dollar effort between the Makah Tribe and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Removed from the waters from June to November, per NMSF, were 280 tons of vessel debris, 310 tons of recycled metal from vessels, and an incredible 14,230 gallons of liquid hydrocarbons from vessels.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.