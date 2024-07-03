State officials develop unexpectedly simple solution to slash pollution in shipping industry: 'Coastlines and channels have been made safer and cleaner'

"It is time, long past time to build on this regional success with the resources and recognition of our federal government."

A program working to get global shipping companies to reduce the speed of the ships along the California coastline announced promising results over the past year, Long Beach Post reported.

The organization, called Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies, got 33 companies to participate in its voluntary, incentive-based vessel speed reduction (VSR) program in 2023. With that, the organization had the highest participation level since its founding in 2014.

At first glance, it might be difficult to believe that a global shipping company would voluntarily reduce the speed of its ships. However, the research indicates that doing so is a win-win for both the companies and the environment.

Cargo ships use an operational practice called "sail fast, then wait," which is exactly what it sounds like: Ships travel as quickly as possible from one port to the next and then, when they have arrived at their destinations, wait their turn to dock and unload/load cargo.

This is not an efficient method for a number of reasons, as it uses more fuel than is necessary and increases the idling time during which algae and slime accumulate on the hull of the boat.

A much better method is the "Blue Visby Solution," developed by a consortium of experts in maritime technology and maritime law, which would take the somewhat-obvious-sounding step of having ships coordinate with each other so that each one can arrive at port at its designated time.

The Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies VSR program didn't go quite that far. It got the ships to slow down — and in doing so, it achieved several environmental benefits, including 58% reduction in strike mortality risk to whales, as well as significantly less noise pollution.

"California's coastlines and channels have been made safer and cleaner through a decade of the Protecting Blue Whales Blue Skies program, and it is time, long past time to build on this regional success with the resources and recognition of our federal government," said California Congressman Salud Carbajal.

