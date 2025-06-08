Scientists sound alarm over rising threat that's contaminating water supplies around the world: 'What happens next depends on how quickly we respond'

"What we're seeing … is not just a local crisis."

Rising sea levels are elevating salt content in coastal regions, contaminating soil and freshwater supplies around the world, according to experts in a story from Earth.com.

What's happening?

Planet overheating, driven by burning fossil fuels for more than a century, is contributing to ocean warming and land ice melt. As a result, high tides are traveling farther inland. The rising salt water is causing floods from Miami to Bangkok, all according to NASA.

Higher salinity is quickly changing the ecosystem in the Bengal Delta in Bangladesh, putting at risk rice paddies, mangrove forests, and other parts of the environment where 150 million people live, per Earth.com.

"What we're seeing … is not just a local crisis, it's a signal of what's coming for low-lying coastal areas around the world," Mohammad Hoque, a researcher at England's University of Portsmouth, said in the story.

He examined rising tides as part of a 17-year study in the region involving other institutions. The results showed that salinity levels started jumping more intensely in the mid-2000s, according to Earth.com.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that global sea levels have increased between 8 and 9 inches since 1880.

"Model projections show that even a modest [11.8-inch] rise in sea level could significantly increase salinization in these areas," per Earth.com.

Why is encroaching salt water concerning?

The inflow doesn't just contaminate inland water. Earth.com reported that it also makes farm soil barren, which impacts the food supply by reducing crop yields, damaging irrigation, and pushing "families toward debt or migration."

Our use of land for farming is a main driver of biodiversity loss, according to the United Nations. Stunningly, the agency said that "human activity" has altered 70% of iceless land. Incoming salt water is changing more acreage on coastal fringes.

While every extreme storm and flood event can't be linked to our planet's overheating, the experts at NASA said Earth's warming is increasing the likelihood of more severe storms, including cyclones and hurricanes, that rush more seawater ashore.

What's being done to help?

Experts interviewed by Earth.com are studying why certain areas, such as the Bengal Delta, are particularly susceptible to tidal floods. Underwater geography is even playing a role. Inland droughts and increased upstream river use are reducing the impact of natural systems that expel seawater. Salt-tolerant farming and better water storage can help, per the report.

"What happens next depends on how quickly we respond," researcher Ashraf Dewan, from Australia's Curtin University, said.

Anyone can take action by exploring critical issues about Earth's health. With a little knowledge, you can talk about the problems with friends and family, encouraging some easy hacks.

For a bigger impact, consider adding a solar panel system with a battery backup at home. Now's a great time for the investment, as tax incentives worth up to 30% remain to help offset the cost.

A government study found that solar panels save homeowners nearly $700 per year on average, even after expenses. EnergySage is a free online tool that can help you navigate the incentives and find an installer, with savings up to $10,000. The setups provide low-cost, clean energy with blackout protection.

