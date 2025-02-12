  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issue warning after making alarming observation in stormwater runoff: 'An increased chance that [people] become ill'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

Toxic storm runoff is contaminating the drinking water of Los Angeles County residents and putting beachgoers at risk. 

Following heavy rains, contaminants produced during Southern California's recent wildfires pose risks of stormwater entering rivers, creeks, storm drains, and beaches. 

What's happening?

As ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a rain advisory for L.A. County beaches. 

The department advised people to avoid ocean water and ponding on beaches near storm drains. These areas were prone to bacteria from storm runoff due to the Palisades and Eaton wildfires

Scott Abbott, the department's assistant director of environmental health, explained, "That's for 72 hours after the end of the rainfall. If people continue to decide to go into the water, there's an increased chance that they may become ill." 

At this time, the department also extended its ocean water advisory due to fire debris. Essential firefighting activities caused ash that could contain carcinogenic chemicals that flow into the ocean even without intense rainfall. 

Why is toxic storm runoff important?

Researchers have discovered that stormwater runoff contributes to plastic pollution in our environment. Concrete, asphalt, and recycled rubber release microplastics as they degrade, and stormwater runoff carries these microplastics into our water sources for drinking and recreation. 

Significant public health concerns surround contaminated runoff because of the bacteria and viruses it often contains. Runoff routinely collects and deposits harmful pollutants, trash, and chemicals into oceans, lakes, streams, and groundwater.  

Environmental effects include accelerating the erosion and sedimentation of riverbeds, which impacts aquatic life and reduces biodiversity in affected bodies of water. 

What's being done to keep water and beaches safe?

The U.S. Geological Survey routinely works with local, state, and federal agencies to identify wildfire-related impacts and address drinking water concerns. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power expanded its water quality testing in places with stormwater restrictions. 

Sustainable infrastructure, such as rain gardens and permeable pavements, can help address toxic storm runoff in natural disaster-prone places. Municipalities can also upgrade stormwater management systems to capture and treat poisonous stormwater before it reaches water supplies and recreation areas. 

As an individual, you can protect yourself and loved ones by staying up-to-date about local water restrictions and rewilding your yard to make your home more resilient to increasing storm activity

