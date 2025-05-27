New research reveals troubling phenomenon threatening coastlines: 'It will be very, very difficult to adapt to'

It's no secret that global sea levels have been rising steadily in the past few years, but a recent CNN report reveals the situation is even more alarming than previously understood.

What's happening?

Scientists monitoring global sea level rise say the problem is accelerating. George Nacewa, a community organizer in Fiji from climate group 350 Pacific, warned, as per CNN, that if current trends continue, "it will be very, very difficult to adapt to because things unfold too quickly."

NASA's latest satellite data shows sea levels rose by 0.23 inches last year, which is above the expected 0.17 inches. The driving force? Record-breaking heat in 2024 caused a dramatic shift in how sea levels are rising.

Historically, most sea level rise came from melting glaciers and ice sheets. But last year, warmer oceans expanding from heat, known as thermal expansion, accounted for around two-thirds of the increase. Scientists are alarmed by this shift, which could signal worrying trends for the future.

Why is sea level rise important?

The pace is picking up fast. Global sea level has risen about four inches since 1993, and that rate has more than doubled over the past 30 years. Projections show another six to 12 inches by 2050 — and possibly one to four feet by 2100.

This poses significant risks for coastal cities and low-lying nations. In places like Louisiana and Florida, even modest sea level rise has already intensified "sunny day" flooding or flooding during high tides caused by rising sea levels.

Rising seas can erode coastlines, overwhelm storm drains, pollute drinking water, and displace entire communities.

What's being done about this?

The solution lies in cutting the pollution that's warming our planet, mainly from burning dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and gas.

National and local policies, such as incentives for investing in more affordable energy and limits on methane gas pollution, are key steps. Groups like Rewiring America and Evergreen Action, which push for electrification and climate-resilient infrastructure, also play essential roles.

At home, switching to electric appliances, reducing car use, and eating locally grown food all help. Understanding rising sea levels and other critical climate issues is another way to take meaningful action.

At home, switching to electric appliances, reducing car use, and eating locally grown food all help. Understanding rising sea levels and other critical climate issues is another way to take meaningful action.

