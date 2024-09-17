  • Outdoors Outdoors

Native communities in Alaska face crisis as integral way of life disappears: 'I look at salmon as my ancestors'

Tribal leaders are coming together to denounce industrial trawlers.

by Tina Deines
Tribal leaders are coming together to denounce industrial trawlers.

Photo Credit: iStock

Native communities in Alaska are facing scarcities of salmon — an animal integral to their lives and cultures — as warming waters from an overheating planet harm these fish.

What's happening?

BBC reported on the salmon shortages, which are being attributed to warming rivers and overfishing. While some salmon are migrating to cooler waters to the north, others are simply dying because of the heat.

Why are salmon shortages concerning?

The crisis is putting an immense strain on Native villages, the inhabitants of which have relied on wild salmon for subsistence and as an important cultural symbol for generations. Eva Dawn Burk, a Native Alaskan from the Nenana village in the Yukon, told BBC that half the state's tribes are in a salmon crisis.

"You have so much respect for living beings as a Native person," Burk told the publication. "I look at salmon as my ancestors, and then as my children and grandchildren. The salmon relatives and my relatives have been living in relation for all these years."

Declines in salmon populations are also concerning for the environment. They serve as food for other species, and they also help transport food and nutrients among the ocean, estuaries, and freshwater environments. 

What's being done about the salmon crisis?

In early 2024, Alaska and Canada agreed on a moratorium that suspended Chinook salmon fishing along the Yukon River until 2030. However, Burk contends that this is unfair to tribes, as large trawlers in the ocean continue to waste salmon as bycatch. Therefore, tribal leaders are coming together to denounce industrial trawlers, the BBC reports.

Watch now: Ecologist cries tears of joy after badly injured bald eagle is released following rehabilitation

Burk also joined the North Pacific Fishery Management Council advisory panel to help guide fisheries management and increase tribal representation in discussions. 

Meanwhile, salmon conservation campaigns are underway across the globe. For instance, the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Department of Fish and Wildlife are working together to remove barriers that block salmon migration. In England, the removal of a dam that blocked the passage of Atlantic salmon has enabled the species to spawn in an area that it had not had access to in over a century.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x