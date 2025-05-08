Lawmakers clash over controversial ban that could reshape consumer behavior: 'I love half of this bill'

Residents in Illinois may be one step closer to reducing the amount of plastic waste in the environment. However, there is one small catch that may hold things up.

In February, SB1872, or the "Plastic Bag Reduction Act," was introduced by Illinois State Senator Cristina Castro. The bill would bar retailers from offering single-use plastic bags to customers. If the bill is passed, retailers would need to be compliant by January 2029.

In addition to the ban, the bill would also allow an establishment the opportunity to offer a recycled paper bag or reusable bag to consumers. This would require a fee of at least $0.10 per recycled bag.

While speaking to the Pantagraph, Castro described the reasoning behind the proposed bill. "You're just trying to change human behavior," Castro explained. "You want people to use more recyclable-type bags, boxes, whatnot, and by banning plastic bags, it does change habits."

Jennifer Walling, executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council, emphasized the growing problem with plastic waste. Walling has spent the past decade working on seeing SB1872 become a reality. "[Plastic bags] are a huge percentage of litter," Walling said.

"They clog infrastructure, they're also very bad for our curbside recycling because people think they can put plastic bags in the curbside recycling bin, and it clogs machines, gets into farm equipment, clogs sewer drains," Walling added. "It's also terrible for human health and the environment and wildlife."

According to a UN Environment Programme report, over 440 million tons of plastic waste are produced around the globe each year. By 2050, that number could balloon to over a billion tons of plastic waste.

Plastic pollution poses significant risks to wildlife, ecosystems, and human health. Since plastic waste does not biodegrade easily, it can accumulate in landfills and waterways. This can then break down into microplastics that contaminate the food chain and endanger vulnerable habitats.

While the bill has garnered increasing bipartisan support in the state, there have been a few politicians who have voiced their concerns.

State Senator Don DeWitte noted his main issue with the legislation. "I love half of this bill," DeWitte admitted. "But to charge people to do the right thing, I guess, is what it boils down to for me. To use a totally 100% recyclable product and pass that expense on to the consumer, I think is the wrong way to address this."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.