Levels in key lakes see stunning rise amid heavy rainfall — here's what's happening

Despite the issues associated with India's monsoon season, there is at least one benefit from the deluge of rainfall.

In June, NDTV reported that the water stock levels in Mumbai's lakes rose by 25.17% in a single day.

An intense monsoon saw seven key lakes — Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi — doubling in water level. Having 25% usable water stock from these sources is vital to Mumbai and the surrounding populations.

The annual southeast monsoon came two weeks earlier than expected this year — a pleasant surprise for lakes reliant on rain for replenishment.

However, the lake levels rose even higher in the following days. By July 8, the combined capacity of those lakes reached over 71%, according to NDTV.

Luckily, this type of story isn't an isolated event. In June, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California, reached 100% capacity for the third consecutive year, marking a first.

Revived lakes allow diverse ecosystems to thrive again. For example, healthy water supplies in the DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai, India, brought the return of flamingos.

Full lakes also ensure people and animals have access to clean water for drinking, and locals can support themselves through fishing and recreational tourism.

Places like California have ongoing drought issues, but drying lakes are a problem worldwide due to an overheating planet. Rising global temperatures — encouraged by the burning of dirty fuels, which produce heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane — increase the length and severity of drought conditions.

On the other hand, high thermometer readings can also lead to other extreme weather events, like extended periods of heavy rainfall. While this can help replenish lakes, it also brings a risk of flash flooding.

Whatever the weather, conserving fresh water supplies is always a good idea. One of the main places where water gets wasted is in a garden, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

But a rain garden can redirect water runoff to support native plant lawns, which will benefit pollinators and help filter groundwater. This natural process can prevent you from using water from the domestic supply, conserving a vital resource and potentially helping to reduce water bills.

If you want to take your water conservation efforts further, one TikToker demonstrated how to save shower water that is normally wasted while waiting for it to heat up.

Some states are making broader efforts. California has gone as far as placing permanent water restrictions based on a city or town's water and land use. Meanwhile, Oregon is offering residents incentives to replace their turf with water-saving xeriscaping.

