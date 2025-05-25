Officials celebrate incredible revival at popular lake after years of deprivation: 'This is the scene we have longed to see'

With the return of beloved species, it didn't take long for tourists to swoop in for easy bird-watching and photo ops.

Flamingo fans in Navi Mumbai, India, should go to DPS Lake, where conservation efforts have enabled the return of the leggy birds, the Free Press Journal reported.

After public protests, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation unblocked two channels that connect DPS Lake to Thane Creek. This conservation effort came after the deaths of several migratory flamingos, 10 of whom died from the disrupted water flow in 2024, per The Popular Flamingo.

From signatures to demonstrations, many people applied pressure on the government to do something. Some protesters went as far as forming a human chain around DPS Lake, holding signs with bold messages like, "Don't Turn Pink Lake Into Red," per Times of India. DPS is now in the running for conservation reserve status.

That freely flowing intertidal water may be matched by a new flow of people. With the return of the beloved flamingos, it didn't take long for tourists to swoop in for easy bird-watching and photo ops.

"This is the scene we have longed to see," bird-watcher Satish Dabral exclaimed, per the Free Press Journal.

Waterways are vital ecosystems supporting various plant and animal life. What happened with the flamingos at DPS shows how cleaning natural spaces up can draw in once-frequent or rare species. Dolphins surprising New York commuters on the Bronx River in January 2023 is a perfect example.

Uncontrolled water pollution often kills aquatic species, creating a negative economic effect on local fishing industries. Human life is at risk when the only source of fresh water for people becomes contaminated, forcing residents to travel miles for the next cleanest source.

Tourism booms with a clean lake since it provides a hotspot for boat tours, swimming, water sports, and restaurants. For example, according to Travel North Tahoe, Lake Tahoe's tourism generates as much as $5 billion in direct spending. Statista forecasts India's overall travel and tourism market to continually increase by $11.8 billion between 2024 and 2029. Having vital lakefronts can only improve that forecast or even increase expectations.

Other lake conservation efforts have also had good results. Lake Powell's water levels reached a three-year water level high thanks to reduced consumption and more wet weather. Thanks to dam repair, Nevada's Cave Creek Reservoir is back to full capacity after five years of dryness.

