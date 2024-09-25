State makes history with permanent water restrictions on cities and towns amid crippling droughts: 'Conservation is ... critical'

The policy is projected to provide benefits of $6.2 billion, per officials.

For the first time in state history, California is placing permanent water restrictions on cities and towns.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported, the State Water Resources Control Board approved the landmark measure this summer.

The new policy will have a major impact with some suppliers having to make cuts of over 30% by 2027 and a projected cost of $4.7 billion through 2050. To offset that, the policy is projected to provide benefits of $6.2 billion, per officials.

The system for determining the level of cuts comes down to the area's past water, climate, and land use, according to the Chronicle.

As far as achieving the cuts, it's left in the hands of the water suppliers to hit their benchmarks. It can be accomplished by placing restrictions on water usage, raising prices to tamp down usage, or pushing more efficient appliances. Noncompliant suppliers will face daily fines of up to $10,000.

For consumers in California impacted by the new restrictions, there are plenty of options.

Rewilding and putting in native plants, as opposed to water-guzzling grass, is a popular way to save money on landscaping and greatly reduce water usage.

There are also some at-home hacks to consider, in addition to prioritizing water-saving products and appliances. One is with the cold water from your showers, as an Instagram user showed. Another is maximizing your dishwasher, instead of wasting water as you unnecessarily pre-rinse.

A troubling recent trend of droughts prompted this bold action. According to the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, from 2012 to 2016, California experienced the most severe drought on record. Drought conditions then continued with only brief breaks until December of 2022.

Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the state water board, relayed to the Chronicle that "conservation is a critical part of California's strategy to adapt to a hotter, drier future."

He added that the state's "uses should match the hydrology that we're now facing."

Figures from both sides of the debate were left unhappy with the resolution.

According to the Chronicle, Paul Helliker, general manager of the Sacramento area's San Juan Water District, expressed disappointment that a large quantity of the reductions were left to poorer inland communities.

Meanwhile, Mark Gold of the Natural Resources Defense Council, told the paper that "the regulation does not meet the moment of growing water scarcity."

