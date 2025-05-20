Residents cash in as city expands payout for ripping up traditional lawns: 'The water savings were immense'

"We're hoping to hit 100 projects this year."

The city of Bend, Oregon, has brought back its turf rebate program due to popular demand.

As the Central Oregon Daily News reported, the city is expanding its rebate program because of strong community interest. Bend was overwhelmed with applications when it introduced the program in 2024.

This year, Bend increased its budget for the rebate program to promote natural water conservation as the city's population continues to grow.

"We're hoping to hit 100 projects this year for our residential program," said the city's water conservation program manager, Dan Denning. "The water savings were immense. Of the 58 completed projects [in 2024], we calculated over 900,000 gallons in savings per which is the equivalent to serving about 8 Bend households for the entire year."

Bend's turf replacement rebates are significant because they help residents convert their lawns to low-water landscaping. Residents can earn up to $3,000 to remove their traditional lawns and install water-saving xeriscaping.

This drought-tolerance effort helps conserve valuable water resources and save customers money on water bills. Water-saving programs educate the public about the benefits of natural lawns, especially as water becomes scarcer while demand increases.

Fortunately, many other communities have implemented similar programs.

Pennsylvania has paid residents to turn grass lawns into sustainable meadows, and California launched a statewide initiative with an enticing payout rate. Cities such as Tucson, Arizona, have targeted the landscaping industry and apartment complexes with their alternative-lawn initiatives.

People across the country are ditching their grass lawns to save money and conserve resources, opting for tapestry lawns thriving with native plants and beneficial biodiversity.

In Bend, the rebate program is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents can apply online.

Many Bend residents are excited about the opportunity to swap out their lawns and have the city help pay for it.

"Grow food, enough with lawns," one person commented on a KTVZ 21 report about the rebates.

"Lawns are tacky and a waste of good space," someone else wrote.

Another commenter suggested, "Start with the golf courses."

