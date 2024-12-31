Homeowner shares 'smart' hack to save water and money when you shower: 'This is genius'

"We use it to water the plant collection."

Want to cut your water bills and protect clean water? A smart social media trick offers a budget-friendly solution that takes seconds to set up.

The scoop

A cleaning pro on TikTok demonstrated an easy way to save water that would typically go down the drain during your shower. The method saves money and resources without changing your routine.

Cleaning influencer Sandy (@tidywithspark) shows how she collects shower water, then transfers it for later use.

"I collect the water with an old bin. Then I transfer to my jug with the spout. Pour water out for later use," Sandy explains in her video.

The process is straightforward: Place a clean container in your shower to catch the water as it warms up. Once you're done showering, transfer the collected water to a storage container with a spout for easy pouring later.

A typical shower uses 17.2 gallons of water. That's a lot of water and money straight down the drain. But with this simple trick, you can put that water to good use and save on your monthly bills.

How it's helping

This water-saving trick can make a big difference in your monthly utility costs. The average American family uses around 40 gallons of water per day just for showering. Collecting and reusing some of this water could save hundreds of dollars annually on your water bill.

Beyond the financial benefits, reusing shower water — often called gray water — helps preserve precious freshwater resources. While you certainly should not drink it or use it for anything sanitary, you can use collected shower water for several purposes: watering indoor and outdoor plants (if no soap or shampoo got in), filling toilet tanks, cleaning outdoor spaces, washing cars, and maintaining compost bins.

Small changes to save water at home add to meaningful environmental benefits when many people participate. When we reduce our water consumption, we help protect local water supplies and reduce the energy needed to treat and distribute water to our homes.

What everyone's saying

The hack sparked enthusiasm from social media users who shared their own experiences.

"My mom does this too! We use it to water the plant collection," one noted.

"I just do military showers. Get wet, turn water off, wash hair and body, turn water on to rinse off. Done. Water and energy saved," another said.

"This is genius," a third added, while others called it "smart."

By incorporating simple conservation methods such as this one into daily routines, anyone can reduce their environmental impact while keeping more money in their wallet. Small actions, multiplied across many households, create positive change for our communities and planet.

